‘Night Court’ Blossoms With Bialik, Combing Through Diddy’s Dark Past, ‘Rookie’s Vigilante Problem, Immigrant Stories

Nicole Weingart / NBC

Night Court

Midseason Premiere 8:30/7:30c

That big bang you hear in the quirky sitcom courtroom signals a reunion between Big Bang Theory costars Melissa Rauch (Judge Abby Stone) and Mayim Bialik, the latter guest-starring as a wacky bizarro version of herself. The set-up brings Bialik into the courtroom of longtime Blossom superfan Abby, a connection that soon goes obsessively awry. (Another nostalgic TV connection: Bialik played the daughter of John Larroquette, currently reprising his role as now-public defender Dan Fielding, on The John Larroquette Show in the 1990s, his follow-up series to the original Night Court.)

Peacock

Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy

Documentary Premiere

A tell-all documentary sifts through Sean “Diddy” Combs’ turbulent past to chart his rise and also the dark forces that led to imprisonment on multiple charges of sexual abuse, sex trafficking, and racketeering. Among those weighing in are a former bodyguard, a childhood friend and a label associate who was eyewitness to Combs’ notorious sex parties.

ABC

The Rookie

Season Premiere 10/9c

Former rookie turned training officer John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) learns to curb his protective impulses when Jaurez (Lisseth Chavez) embarks on “Plainclothes Day,” during which the rookie officer takes lead on patrol and Nolan is supposed to observe, staying otherwise silent and invisible. Not easy when a vigilante is on the loose in L.A., calling himself “The Watcher” and crossing the line into attempted murder. Elsewhere, newbies Penn (Deric Augustine) and Ridley (Patrick Keleher) reveal new details about the backstories that have made their first days on the job such a challenge.

PBS

Journey to America: With Newt and Callista Gingrich

Series Premiere 10/9c

You might be surprised to see conservative figures like the former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich and his wife, former Ambassador Callista Gingrich, extolling the histories of renowned U.S. immigrants when the very subject of immigration is such a hot-button topic. Newt explains: “Immigration has become such a loaded political issue that we often lose sight of the fact that, as a country, we’ve significantly benefited from the hard work and creativity of generations of immigrants who legally migrated to our country.” A documentary special two years in the making profiles nine public figures who emigrated to the U.S., including household names like Henry Kissinger, Albert Einstein, and actress/inventor Hedy Lamarr as well as Saint Frances Xavier Cabrini, founder of the Missionary Sisters of the Sacred, and Maria Daume, an adopted Russian American who became the first female graduate of the Marine’s School of Infantry.

INSIDE TUESDAY TV: