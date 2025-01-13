Craig Melvin made his official debut as a Today show co-anchor during the Monday, January 13, broadcast, and there was no shortage of emotion on the set. After a tribute video played that looked back at memorable moments from Melvin’s career, he received a touching surprise in the form of a video message from his predecessor, Hoda Kotb.

“Craig, it’s your first day. How does it feel?” a bright-eyed Kotb said in the clip. “First of all, I’m so proud of you and I wanted to let you know just how proud of you I am. Because, first of all, you’re going to be fantastic. So I thought, ‘You know what I’ll do? I’m going to write it down. I’m going to write Craig a little letter and I’m going to put it in a secret hiding place because I want you to open it on your very first day.’ Savannah [Guthrie] knows where the secret hiding place is because she knows all. So just ask her. Go get ’em, Craig. You got this!”

Guthrie then pulled out the letter, which she urged Melvin to read on the air. It turned out that the note was in the form of a poem written by the children’s book author.

“I am moving forward, so reach back your hand, grab the baton, and your world will expand,” the poem began. “The adventures are endless, the people so dear, great memories await, year after year. Day one, you’re already surrounded by love, your team is the kind you can only dream of. Savannah, Al [Roker], Carson [Daly] are here, with partners like these, your runway is clear. From out on the Plaza to inside 30 Rock, your fans are so eager, they’re watching the clock. The time has arrived, to rise like the sun, I am cheering for you, a fabulous run.”

Melvin got choked up as he read the beginning of the poem out loud. “That’s the best,” he said when he finished.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TODAY (@todayshow)

The journalist was then met with another incredible surprise when his wife, Lindsay Czarniak, their two children, and his parents and brother came on set. As Czarniak praised her husband for how hard he works, Melvin wiped a tear away from his eye. He also got visibly emotional after his parents gushed about how proud they were of him. “I [wouldn’t be] sitting on this couch with you if it weren’t for those two,” he said.

There was also a video message from the students and staff at Melvin’s former high school, and community members from his alma mater, Wofford College, made an appearance. At the beginning of the show, Melvin and Guthrie shared a sweet moment when she encouragingly told him, “You’ve sat there so many times, but this morning is special. Let’s go. This is going to be a beautiful ride.” He replied, “Let’s go. And there’s no one I would rather ride with than you. So let’s do this.”