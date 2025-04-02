‘GMA,’ ‘Today’ & ‘CBS Mornings’ Real Ratings Revealed

ABC News’ Good Morning America beat out its morning news competition last week, but NBC News’ Today is still leading the charge overall when it comes to the first quarter of 2025.

According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, GMA averaged 2.604 million total viewers and 464,000 viewers in the coveted adults 25-54 demo for the week of March 24. This put it ahead of Today, which averaged 2.524 million total viewers for the same week; however, Today posted a better demo, with 609,000 viewers in the 25-54 bracket.

Meanwhile, CBS Mornings trailed in third place for the week, with an average of 2.002 million total viewers and 365,000 viewers in the key demo.

All three shows were either flat or down on the previous week. GMA was down -2% in total viewers and flat in the demo. Today was down -3% in total viewers and -5% in the demo. And CBS Mornings was flat in total viewers but down -6% in the demo.

As for the first quarter of 2025, Today stood at the top with 2,701,000 million total viewers and 666,000 viewers in the demo. GMA followed closely behind in total viewers with 2,694,000 but was significantly behind in the demo with 470,000. And CBS Mornings averaged 2.694 million total viewers and 470,000 viewers in the demo.

All three morning shows experienced year-over-year declines compared to the first quarter of 2024. Today was down by -4% in total viewers and by -3% in the demo. GMA was down in total viewers by -7% and by -16% in the demo. And CBS Mornings was down by -10% in total viewers and by -22% in the demo.

NBC’s Today is hosted by Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin, Al Roker, Carson Daly, and Jenna Bush Hager, with Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer contributing to the show’s third hour.

Meanwhile, GMA is presented by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, Lara Spencer, and Ginger Zee.

CBS Mornings is helmed by Gayle King, Nate Burleson, Tony Dokoupil, and Vladimir Duthiers.