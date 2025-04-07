It’s been nearly three months since Hoda Kotb left the Today show, and while Craig Melvin has stepped into her anchor role alongside Savannah Guthrie, there is still no permanent replacement for Today With Jenna & Friends. Instead, Jenna Bush Hager has been hosting the fourth hour with a rotating list of celebrity guests, some who host for just a day, and others who stick around for a full week of programming.

Hager made it clear from the beginning that she and the network weren’t in a rush to replace Kotb, but fans are starting to get anxious for a permanent decision to be made. Fans have begun commenting on the Jenna and Friends Instagram page asking for a new cohost to be named.

That was especially the case after Olivia Munn stepped in and sat next to Hager during the first week of April. “Can we stop having more guests host and hire her or Scarlett [Johansson]?” one person commented, also referencing another fan-favorite guest host.

Another person raved over Munn, adding, “Olivia was a great co-host! She is so honest and straight forward with her true thoughts and feelings! Loved it!” And someone else said, “Olivia was great, she’s got the spunk needed to play with Jenna. She gets my vote.”

Munn herself gushed, “It was just the best.” However, taking on the job full-time would be a big addition to her schedule, especially with two young kids at home. Munn was also diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023 and recently revealed that she’s not out of the woods yet.

While reflecting on a recent moment with her infant daughter at the Time Women of the Year event, Munn said, “I have years to go in my cancer treatment, but on that Friday my joints didn’t ache, and I wasn’t too hot or too cold from going into a surgical menopause, and my brain fog had cleared, at least for that day anyway.”

Fans also loved seeing Hager’s husband, Henry, hosting the show with her and were fans of her sister, Barbara Bush, sitting in the cohost seat, too. But who do you think would be the best permanent addition? Vote in the poll and let us know!