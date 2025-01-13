NBC News chief political analyst Chuck Todd has reportedly been “quietly” meeting with other news outlets and telling them he plans to leave his current network in 2025 amid frustrations with his current role.

According to Semafor, the former Meet the Press host has been talking to “top editors and leaders from other media organizations” and discussing “potential roles outside the network both in broadcast and digital media” as he intends to depart NBC News when his contract is up later this year.

This comes after Todd was replaced by Kristen Welker as host of Meet the Press in 2023 after serving nine years in the role. At the time, NBC News stated the change would lead to bigger projects for Todd. However, Semafor notes that Todd has been a “far less visible presence” across NBC News and MSNBC since he left Meet the Press.

Todd’s relationship with NBC has become contentious over the past year. In March 2024, he appeared on Meet the Press and called out “credibility issues” regarding the network’s hiring of former Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel.

“There’s a reason why there are a lot of journalists at NBC News uncomfortable with this, because many of our professional dealings with the RNC over the last six years have been met with gaslighting, have been met with character assassination,” he stated.

Todd also blasted NBC for having Welker interview McDaniel when she was hired as a paid contributor. In a March 2024 tweet, he added, “The issue isn’t about ideology, it’s about basic truth. Those trying to make this a left-right issue are being intentionally dishonest. This is about whether honest journalists are supposed to lend their credibility to someone who intentionally tried to ruin ours.”

The backlash ultimately led to the network reversing its decision to hire McDaniel.

Todd joined NBC News in 2007 as political director, often appearing on political discussion shows, such as Morning Joe, Hardball with Chris Matthews, NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, and The Rachel Maddow Show. In 2008, he became NBC News Chief White House Correspondent, partnering with Savannah Guthrie on the news beat.

He became the host of Meet the Press in 2014, and in 2015, he also began hosting the daily political show MTP Daily. On June 4, 2023, he announced on air that he’d be stepping down from Meet the Press later in the year, noting that after three decades in the news business, he was ready to spend more time with his family.

Neither Todd nor NBC News have responded to the latest reports.