How to Watch Donald Trump’s First Network Interview Since Winning the Election
Americans likely all have opinions about Donald Trump’s victory in the 2024 presidential election. Finally, Trump will share his sure-to-be unfiltered thoughts for the first time on network TV since he was re-elected.
Trump has agreed to appear on Meet the Press this Sunday, December 8. The interview will be conducted by NBC News’s Kristen Welker and it will air as part of the news show on NBC that morning at 10:30 a.m. Eastern.
The sit-down was announced via a press release on Wednesday (December 4). The high-profile chat comes just over a month after Trump’s decisive win over Kamala Harris, and as much of the nation will want to know more about his plans to lead the country again. Here are all the ways to watch the interview:
-Those with a cable subscription can tune into NBC on Sunday, December 8 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern and DVR the interview if they miss it.
-For those without cable, the full video interview and transcript will also be published on NBCNews.com on Sunday after it airs on TV.
-Highlights from the interview will be released ahead of time on Meet the Press on NBC, NBC News NOW, and NBCNews.com, all of which are available on the NBC News app.
The interview comes after Trump named his picks for multiple top Cabinet positions, some of which faced instant scrutiny from the Senate. The choices also hinted at plans that will come with Day 1 of his administration next month, including an executive order to impose giant 25 percent tariffs on all goods from Canada and Mexico and even higher ones on China.
Meanwhile, Welker is no stranger to taking on Trump. She interviewed the president-elect in September 2023, during which they discussed immigration and what was then only a theoretical second Trump term. That interview was Trump’s only network sit-down during the 2024 campaign cycle, according to NBC. So it tracks that he would return to the network once more.
Welker, who previously was a White House correspondent for NBC, has been the anchor of Meet the Press since September 2023. The fast-rising member of the NBC network, she took over for former anchor Chuck Todd.
