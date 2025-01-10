Katie Maloney is mourning the loss of her father, Richard Maloney. The Vanderpump Rules alum announced on Friday, January 10, that her dad died five days earlier.

“I feel like I am a stranger to grief,” she wrote on Instagram. “As much as it has touched my life and so many I love. It’s not something I have become comfortable or well acquainted with. This last Sunday my father passed away. Since I have been met with a variety of emotions, numbness, peace, complete udder sadness, and even at times guilt.”

She went on to recall how her dad was “everyone’s favorite,” and reminisced about how “charming” he was. “[He] made everyone feel welcome and comfortable. We shared the love of dad jokes and he had an endless supply.”

Maloney thanked her father for being “so supportive” of her and her brothers while they were growing up and as adults. “I cannot smell Irish spring without immediately thinking about him, how the scent almost covered up the smell of wheel grease from his job,” she added. “It’s a core memory that I have always held and hold closer now. Dad, I love you forever, thank you for the million laughs, for the father daughter dances throughout life and for the love you gave us. Love, your baby girl.”

Along with the touching tribute, she shared a photo of herself and her dad hugging in the snow, as well as a solo shot of her father.

There were some familiar names in the comments section of the post, including Maloney’s close friend and former co-star Ariana Madix. “I love you so so much,” Madix wrote, along with a red heart emoji. Former Vanderpump Rules guest star Kristina Kelly also wrote, “Ugh I’m so sorry Katie,” while Kristen Doute said, “I love that first photo of the two of you. so many memories.”