‘Today’: Blake Shelton Stuns Hoda Kotb With ‘Missed Shot’ Confession

Blake Shelton revealed a potential missed connection with Today‘s Hoda Kotb when he made a surprise appearance on the long-running morning show on Wednesday (January 8).

Kotb, who is set to retire from NBC on Friday (January 10), was shocked when Shelton video-called into the show and revealed how he once met Kotb at a party in Nashville, and she “ran away” from him.

The moment was brought up after Kotb’s long-time friend and co-host, Jenna Bush Hager, told the country star, “Hoda was in love with you for many years. I think she’s let that go, but she still adores you, and I know you adore her.”

Hager’s comments recalled a memory for Shelton, who said, “It’s funny, too, that you talked about Hoda saying I was her first love or whatever. I did run into her in Nashville one time, off camera. It had nothing to do with television or anything. And I thought it was going to be our moment.”

“But she completely ran away from me,” he continued. “I mean, she ran away from me like totally afraid of me.”

A shocked Kotb replied, “Wait, wait. What?!”

“Oh wait, she’s not leaving parties early anymore [now she’s retiring],” Hager quipped.

“I’m totally not that girl anymore,” Kotb added.

Hager wanted to know more about the encounter, asking Shelton, “Would you have shot your shot? Would you have leaned in and given her a little— I mean, this was before Gwen [Stefani], let’s just put that out there.”

“Okay, Jenna, let’s just slow your role a little bit,” “Ol’ Red” singer responded. “I’m just saying I saw Hoda in Nashville, and she ran away from me at a party… That’s all I’m saying.”

Kotb recently sparked speculation that she’d gotten back together with her ex-fiancé, Joel Schiffman, after viewers spotted her wearing a ring on THAT finger during an episode of the Today show. Kotb and Schiffman dated for six years before getting engaged in 2019 and adopted two girls together, Haley (7) and Hope (5). Kotb announced she and Schiffman had separated on an episode of Today in 2022.

After almost 18 years on Today and 26 years overall at NBC, Kotb will step away from broadcasting on Friday in what is sure to be an emotional farewell.