Hoda Kotb was brought to tears after being surprised by the family of Erin Ludwig, a woman who lost her breast cancer battle in 2017. On the Tuesday, January 7, episode of the Today show, Kotb was surprised by Ludwig’s husband, Jason Ludwig, and two daughters, Savannah and Aubrey.

As a breast cancer survivor herself, Kotb celebrated other women with the disease in the 2016 #PinkPowerTODAY series, which is how she met Ludwig. The women formed a close bond before Ludwig’s death at the age of 35 in March 2017.

Kotb’s Today co-host Savannah Guthrie completely shocked the journalist when she brought the Ludwig family to the studio nearly eight years later. The group gifted Kotb with flowers and stuffed animals for her two daughters, Haley and Hope.

With Kotb’s last day hosting Today coming up on Friday, January 10, Guthrie and the rest of the cast and crew are flooding her with surprises. “We would not miss this for the world,” Jason Ludwig admitted. “When we first got the call that we were asked to come back, [I] sat with the girls, we talked, and without a doubt, we all decided we wanted to come back and be here for you, Hoda. You have touched our lives in ways you have no idea.”

Kotb wiped away tears as she listened to Ludwig talk about how the family still brings Erin up in conversation. He also praised his current girlfriend for helping him raise his daughters after the tragedy.

“I can’t believe this moment happened,” Kotb said. “You guys, I can’t. I don’t know how to say thank you. I can’t wait to tell my girls about you girls. It’s going to be pretty cool.”

After Kotb’s final Today episode, Craig Melvin will be replacing her as Guthrie’s co-anchor. However, a permanent replacement has not been named for Today’s fourth hour, Today With Hoda & Jenna, which is being rebranded as Today With Jenna & Friends. Jenna Bush Hager will have a rotating panel of celebrity co-hosts until a replacement is confirmed.