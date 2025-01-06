Hoda Kotb Sparks Speculation She’s Back With Ex as She Wears Ring

Are Hoda Kotb and her ex-fiancé, Joel Schiffman, getting back together? Some fans speculate that the former couple rekindled their romance after the Today co-host was seen with a ring on THAT finger of her left hand.

The rumors circulated after Thursday’s (January 2) episode of the Today show, which Kotb hosted alongside Laura Jarrett and Dylan Dreyer. Eagle-eyed viewers noticed that Kotb was fiddling with a ring on her left hand, on the finger usually reserved for a wedding or engagement ring.

Taking to Kotb’s Instagram comments after the episode, one fan wrote, “Did anyone else notice the ring on Hoda’s left hand this morning? I was waiting for an announcement. At one point she was fiddling with it, sliding it up and down. I was really hoping her and Joel were back together.”

Another replied, “Yes she definitely is wearing a ring! Maybe she will make the announcement when everyone is back together on air!”

“I noticed on her yesterday while she was broadcasting the Rose Parade with @alroker,” added another.

“Yes, I noticed that too and I was waiting for her to make an announcement also,” said one user. “She seemed exceptionally giddy this morning and I thought maybe it was because she’s looking forward to her time off after next week. But then I noticed the ring and I wondered if something else was going on.”

“Maybe she will make an announcement soon,” the commenter added. “She seemed to show the ring at one point and then all of a sudden realize that maybe she shouldn’t yet and it seemed as though she was hiding her hand from that point on.”

Kotb and Schiffman met in 2013 and dated for six years before getting engaged in 2019. The pair adopted two girls together, Haley (7) and Hope (5). Kotb announced she and Schiffman had separated on an episode of the Today show in 2022.

“Joel and I have had a lot of prayerful and meaningful conversations over the holidays, and we decided that we’re better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple,” Kotb said at the time, per Today.com.

The two have remained friends since the breakup, and Schiffman even spent the holidays with Kotb and the family. Kotb shared several photos over the Christmas holidays, showing Schiffman enjoying time with the kids at her home.

Last September, Kotb announced she would be retiring as co-host of Today and leaving NBC after 26 years at the network. Her final episode will air this coming Friday, January 10.