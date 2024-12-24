It looks like Hoda Kotb and her ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman are planning to spend some time together over the holidays.

The Today co-host shared a series of festive photos on Instagram on Monday (December 23), which included a hint that Schiffman will be visiting the Kotb household for Christmas Day, maybe longer.

In the first photo, Kotb showed off her living room, which featured Christmas stockings hanging from the mantle piece. There was a stocking for each family member, including one for Schiffman (labeled “Dad”), with whom Kotb shares daughters Hope (5) and Haley (7).

There were also stockings for Hope and Haley, along with Kotb’s mother, who the kids called “Tata,” and one for her sister, Hala.

Another photo showed Haley making snow angels, while the third pic saw the whole family outside playing in the snow.

“It’s all happening! Merry Everything!!,” Kotb captioned her post.

In a follow-up post, Kotb shared a photo of her daughters with her mother.

Kotb and Schiffman dated for six years before getting engaged in 2019. The long-time host announced she and Schiffman had separated on an episode of the Today show in 2022.

“Joel and I have had a lot of prayerful and meaningful conversations over the holidays, and we decided that we’re better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple,” Kotb said at the time, per Today.com.

Speaking to People in August 2022, Kotb shared, “Sometimes relationships evolve. Sometimes perfectly nice people can go their separate ways. I don’t regret one day, not one minute, not one second of our time together because it brought me here. I have two incredible children I share with him.”

Kotb, whose final episode on Today will air on January 10, 2025, appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers last week. On the show, she talked about the holidays and a specific present her daughters requested.

“They want makeup, but what is that about?” Kotb stated. “That is not happening. What are we talking about? All these little kids, like young kids, 7, 8, 9, are into skincare and stuff. But we don’t have that in my house. That’s a big no.”

However, she also revealed her kids are into magic, saying, “They asked Santa for magic sets. They like magic sets. They like American Girl dolls…They’re into anything with bubbles.”