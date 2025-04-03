A Wheel of Fortune contestant got fans talking when they heard her unique nickname. Then she missed out on $1 million in the Bonus Round after she sassed host Ryan Seacrest.

Marilou “Piddle” Osborne, whose nametag said Piddle, from Pineville, Kentucky, competed on the game show on Wednesday, April 2, against Conchedia De Pratto, from Chicago, Illinois, and Shane Niebergall, from Thousand Oaks, California.

Piddle, a retired bookmobile driver and library worker from the Bell County Public Library, guessed the second toss-up of the game, “Shock Absorbers,” earning $2,000 for her bank. During the first puzzle, she landed on the Million Dollar Wedge and tried to pick it up before guessing a letter. Seacrest jumped in front of her on the podium and told her to wait. Osborne wound up guessing “S” in which there was three of, so she picked up the wedge. The game show contestant solved “The Sunshine State of the Art,” winning a trip to Boston, $4,350, and got to keep the wedge.

She also solved the next puzzle but lost out on a trip to Germany, as De Pratto, a great aunt who is one of 12 siblings, solved the prize puzzle. All three of the contestants solve one of the Triple Toss-Ups, putting $2,000 in their banks.

Niebergall, a space nerd who wanted to be an astronaut, solved the final puzzle for $7,600. However, that was not enough to bring him to the Bonus Round.

Osborne had a final score of $22,950 in cash and strip to Boston, Massachusetts, plus a Wild Card and Million Dollar Wedge. De Pratto left with $19,090 and a tour trip. Niebergall ended with $9,600.

Throughout the show, Seacrest called Osborne “a lot of fun.”

During the Bonus Round, Wheel replaced the $100,000 envelope with the $1 Million envelope due to her wedge. Osborne said that she was “feeling very hopeful” before spinning the wheel. When they walked over to the puzzle board, Seacrest told Osborne to pick “three more consonants and a vowel.”

“I get another consonant,” she told him.

“Yeah. I know that,” Seacrest said.

“Oh ok,” she replied before picking “M,H,B, and O,” and then “F” for her extra letter. After Wheel gave her “R,S,T,L,N, and E,” her board look like “B_N_ _ ET ROOM.” She couldn’t figure out “Banquet Room” before the buzzer went off. She told Seacrest that where she is from they call it a “Banquet Hall.”

She lost out on an additional $75,000, which was in the envelope that she picked, but she also didn’t win the $1 million. Osborne left with $22,950 in cash and prizes.

“I can’t tell you how much fun you have been,” Seacrest told her before giving her a side hug.

“That was a really easy one. I screamed and screamed,” wrote one YouTube user.

“The bonus round was easy for me,” another said.

“Can’t believe I solved the bonus round quickly,” wrote another.

The $1 million was in the apostrophe when Osborne landed on the star. Fans couldn’t get enough of Osborne. They loved her name and gameplay.

On Reddit, fans wondered “what were her parents thinking” naming her Piddle, even though it only seemed to be a nickname.

“That is a very unique name. I’m surprised that Ryan didn’t bring it up in the introductions and ask her how she got that name. I know I was interested in learning if the name had some sort of significance or if it was a nickname. A missed opportunity. Somehow I think Pat would have brought it up,” one fan wrote.