It’s been three years since viewers saw Nathan Fielder help everyday people rehearse different aspects of life they were unsure about in HBO‘s The Rehearsal, but the wait for Season 2 is nearly over.

Below, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about the show’s return, including the premiere date, teaser, and much more. Scroll down for all the need-to-know details, and let us know what you’re looking forward to seeing when the show returns to TV in the comments section.

When does The Rehearsal Season 2 premiere?

Nathan Fielder for 'The Rehearsal' Season 2

John P. Johnson / HBO

The Rehearsal will premiere on Sunday, April 20 on HBO at 10:30/9:30c directly after The Righteous Gemstones. The six-episode season will also stream on Max with installments dropping weekly timed to the linear broadcast.

What is The Rehearsal Season 2 about?

Season 2’s logline teases that The Rehearsal follows one man’s journey to reduce the uncertainties of everyday life. With a construction crew, a legion of actors, and seemingly unlimited resources, Fielder helps ordinary people prepare for life’s biggest moments by “rehearsing” them in very carefully crafted simulations of his own design.

In Season 2, the urgency of Fielder’s project grows as he decides to put his resources toward an issue that affects us all.

Is there a trailer for The Rehearsal Season 2?

No official trailer has been unveiled yet, but there is a teaser that sees Fielder return with his trusty laptop as he oversees various simulations of his making. Watch it below:

Who makes The Rehearsal Season 2?

The Rehearsal‘s second season is led by Fielder, who stars in, writes, and directs the series. He also executive produces with Eric Notarnicola, Dave Paige, Christie Smith, and Dan McManus. Kris Eber serves as co-executive producer and Adam Locke-Norton serves as a producer. Additional writers on the series include Eric Notarnicola, Carrie Kemper, and Adam Locke-Norton.

Stay tuned for more on The Rehearsal as we await the Season 2 premiere.

The Rehearsal, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, April 20, 10:30/9:30c, HBO

