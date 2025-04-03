‘The Price Is Right’ Welcomes Back ‘Beyond The Gates’ Star Karla Mosley as Guest Model

The Price is Right is ramping up the star power next week when a familiar face steps in as guest model. Karla Mosley, who is currently starring in Beyond The Gates, will be showing off the prizes on the Monday, April 7 episode of TPIR. It’s not the first time she has appeared on the show. Mosley has been a guest model on TPIR no less than 14 times, although not since 2014.

In an exclusive clip provided by CBS, fans can get a sneak peek at Mosley on the show.

Host Drew Carey introduces her after she showed off an item up for bid. Mosley was wearing a black and white cut-out dress with white open heels and a big smile on her face.”Hey, why don’t you give a nice welcome to Karla Mosley from the new CBS soap, Beyond The Gates,” said Carey.

She waved to the camera as Carey added that he was excited about the new show, which airs daily on CBS at 2 pm est/1 pm pst.

“Is your character nice or evil?” he asked Mosley.

“My character is not always nice,” she teased.

“Who wants a nice character on a soap?” the host said. “Karla’s going to be with us all show.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyond the Gates (@beyondthegatescbs)

The episode includes the fan favorite games Spelling Bee, Danger Price, Grocery Game, and Gridlock, and the Showcase is themed around Beyond The Gates.

Beyond The Gates is a soap opera set in the suburbs of Maryland, in one of the most affluent African-American counties in the United States. The Dupree family are at the center of this community. They are a powerful and prestigious multi-generational family that is the very definition of Black royalty. Juicy secrets and scandals are waiting to be uncovered behind the pristine walls. The show premiered on February 24, 2025. Mosley plays Danielle “Dani” Dupree, who is the daughter of Anita Dupree (Tamara Tunie) and Vernon Dupree (Clifton Davis). The series also stars Daphnee Duplaix and Maurice Johnson.

Aside from TPIR and Beyond the Gates, Mosley has also starred in The Bold and the Beautiful, Guiding Light, The Young and the Restless, and Hi-5.

The Price Is Right sometimes has guest models when other models are out sick or on vacation. The current everyday models are Rachel Reynolds, Amber Lancaster, Manuela Arbeláez, James O’Halloran, Devin Goda, and Alexis Gaube.

Be sure to catch Mosley five days a week on Beyond the Gates at 2pm est and on The Price Is Right on Monday, April 7 at 11am.

The Price Is Right, Weekdays, 11a/10c, CBS