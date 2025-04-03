Fox News Criticized After Stock Ticker Removed During Trump Tariff Tumble

Social media users had a lot to say after Fox News appeared to remove its usual stock market ticker from its broadcast screen amid a major drop in share values after Donald Trump‘s new tariffs announcement. The DOW index dropped almost 1,700 points on Thursday (April 3) following the announcement of new tariffs against multiple countries around the world (excluding Russia), marking the worst drop-off since 2020.

Social media users shared a photo of the broadcast running sans ticker, as Trump’s former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany spoke on the network.

Completely unrelated; but this is what Fox News looks like without a stock ticker. pic.twitter.com/W81lz4AH76 — Michael Hookey (@Aquataris) April 3, 2025

Other social media users noticed the moment as well, with some making a striking claim that it was a historic moment for the news network.

“Dear #MAGA, Did you notice today that for the first time ever I’m told Fox news has removed the stock market ticker from all their shows? They don’t want you to see what is really happening,” one person wrote. “First time in almost 3 decades Fox News removed the stock market ticker from their screen. Are we great yet?” asked another. “Fox News removing their stock ticker is pretty funny lol,” said a third commenter. “Fox and most of the other right-leaning news outlets literally removed the Dow ticker from the bottom of their live broadcast. They knew they would have trouble lying about how great things are with that there,” another posted.

A representative of Fox News denied that the ticker is always on screen, as some of these critics seemingly claimed: “These claims on social media that this is the first time in 28 years the ticker has come down are not accurate. The stock ticker has never been deployed on screen on a full-time basis.” They also pointed out the fact that the ticker remained in place all day on Fox Business.

The network received similar criticisms on social media last summer when the ticker showing an increase in the DOW above 40,000 disappeared from the screen as Trump stated the market would “crash” if then-candidate Kamala Harris was elected.

Fox News quickly removes their ticker showing the Dow hitting 40,000 after Trump tries to claim the stock market is going to “crash” pic.twitter.com/yhYkXfxMAl — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 15, 2024

Trump implemented new tariffs on imports on Wednesday, April 2. He declared that the new tariffs would usher in a “wave of jobs for U.S. workers.”

“For nations that treat us badly, we will calculate the combined rate of all their tariffs, nonmonetary barriers, and other forms of cheating,” he said in his announcement speech on Wednesday. “And because we are being very kind, we will charge them approximately half of what they are and have been charging us. So, the tariffs will not be fully reciprocal. I could have done that. Yes. But it would have been tough for a lot of countries.”

The plan sets out a baseline duty of 10% on all imports to the U.S. Customized tariffs will be set for countries that have higher tariffs on American goods. This 10% tariff is set to take place on April 5, while the others will begin on April 9.