Brady Corbet Pays Tribute to Aubrey Plaza & Jeff Baena’s Family in Golden Globes Acceptance Speech

Meaghan Darwish
Brady Corbet at the Golden Globes 2025
Rich Polk / GG2025 / Penske Media via Getty Images

The 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards delivered its fair share of powerful speeches, but a standout of the evening was Brady Corbet, who won Best Director, Motion Picture for The Brutalist.

The filmmaker who started his career as an actor in projects like Thirteen, Melancholia, and Olive Kitteridge got rather personal during his acceptance speech for the award, most notably bringing his daughter to tears with a simple shoutout and offering condolences to Aubrey Plaza and the family of her late husband Jeff Baena, who died on January 3.

Thanking all of those who helped him reach the stage for this award, Corbet’s speech hit the usual beats viewers had come to expect until he took a rather personal turn towards the end of his time. After acknowledging his own family, Corbet concluded his speech by saying, “Tonight my heart is with Aubrey Plaza and Jeff’s family.”

The condolence was certainly notable after news of Baena’s death broke just days ago. A filmmaker himself, Baena was just 47 years old.

On a less dour note, Corbet also thanked his wife and The Brutalist star Mona Fastvold, whom he called his “muse,” as well as his mother Mary Corbet, and most memorably his daughter Ada. At that point, Corbet said thanks to, “My daughter Ada, who looks so stunning in that dress of hers tonight that I’m thinking that this fiasco I got us all into may have very well been worth it.”

The comment brought tears to the little girl’s eyes in a sweet moment of celebration for the family during a major win. See Corbet’s full speech above. What did you think of Corbet’s touching speech? Let us know in the comments, below.

The Brutalist

Aubrey Plaza

Brady Corbet




