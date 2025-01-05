Angelina & Zahara Jolie, Glen Powell’s Parents, and More 2025 Golden Globe Family Moments

Angelina Jolie, Glen Powell, and Pamela Anderson bring their families to the Golden Globes 2025 red carpet
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

The 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards made way for several heartwarming moments on the red carpet leading up to the actual celebration. Whether it was couples or sweet celebrity crossovers, there was no shortage of fun moments to fawn over, but it was the family celebrations that really sucked us in.

So, who made the awards celebration a family affair by bringing their kids, parents, or other relatives to the red carpet? Angelina Jolie, Glen Powell, Pamela Anderson, and more are among the big-name stars who brought family as their Globes dates. Scroll down for a closer look at the full lineup of celebrities who brought family to the buzzy event.

Angelina Jolie & Daughter Zahara Marley Jolie

Angelina Jolie and Zahara Marley Jolie

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Angelina Jolie, who was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama for her role in Maria, brought her daughter Zahara Marley Jolie as her plus-one, sharing a sweet mother-daughter moment on the red carpet.

Glen Powell & Parents Glen Powell Sr. & Cyndy Powell

Glen Powell Sr., Cyndy Powell, and Glen Powell at the Golden Globes 2025

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Glen Powell celebrated his Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy nomination for Hit Man by having his favorite carpet companions, parents Glen Powell Sr. and Cyndy Powell, join him for the Globes.

Dwayne Johnson & Daughter Ava Raine

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson attended the Globes — he’s a presenter this year — with his eldest daughter and WWE star Ava Raine.

Pamela Anderson & Son Brandon Thomas Lee

Brandon Thomas Lee and Pamela Anderson at the Golden Globes 2025

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Attending the ceremony as a nominee in the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama, The Last Showgirl‘s Pamela Anderson was accompanied by her son Brandon Thomas Lee.

Zoe Saldana & Mother Asalia Nazario

Zoe Saldana and her mom Asalia Nazario at the Golden Globes 2025

Gilbert Flores / GG2025 / Penske Media via Getty Images

The evening’s winner for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture, Emilia Pérez star Zoe Saldana basked in her win alongside mom Asalia Nazario.

Ariana Grande & Mom Joan Grande

Nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for her role in Wicked, Ariana Grande brought her mom Joan Grande along for the festivities.

Dakota & Elle Fanning With Their Grandmother

Dakota and Elle Fanning with their Grandmother at the 2025 Golden Globes

Monica Schipper / Getty Images

Sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning brought their grandmother along for the night as they were both up for awards. Dakota was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television for her role in Ripley, while Elle was supporting A Complete Unknown as the film was nominated for Best Motion Picture, Drama.

