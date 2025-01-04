Jeff Baena, Director & Husband of Aubrey Plaza, Dies at 47

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 15: Director Jeff Baena arrives for the screening of film Spin Me Round during the Seattle Film Festival at the Egyptian Theatre on April 15, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images)
Mat Hayward/Getty Images

Film director Jeff Baena has died at the age of 47, TMZ reports. Baena was married to actress Aubrey Plaza since 2021.

According to the publication, Baena was discovered dead by an assistant, and first responders confirmed his cause of death was by suicide after responding to the Los Angeles-area home at 10:30 p.m. PT on Friday (January 3).

After attending NYU Film School, Baena got his start as a production assistant to producer Robert Zemeckis before working as an assistant editor for David O, Russell, whom he later collaborated on several scripts with, including I Heart Huckabees.

Baena soon became known for writing and directing the films Life After Beth JoshyThe Little HoursHorse Girl, and Spin Me Round.

Plaza first revealed that she and Baena had secretly wed in a social media post in May 2021.

 

Plaza starred in several of Baena’s films, including Life After BethThe Little Hours, and Spin Me Round.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or dial 988. If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.

