Jeff Baena, Director & Husband of Aubrey Plaza, Dies at 47

Film director Jeff Baena has died at the age of 47, TMZ reports. Baena was married to actress Aubrey Plaza since 2021.

According to the publication, Baena was discovered dead by an assistant, and first responders confirmed his cause of death was by suicide after responding to the Los Angeles-area home at 10:30 p.m. PT on Friday (January 3).

After attending NYU Film School, Baena got his start as a production assistant to producer Robert Zemeckis before working as an assistant editor for David O, Russell, whom he later collaborated on several scripts with, including I Heart Huckabees.

Baena soon became known for writing and directing the films Life After Beth Joshy, The Little Hours, Horse Girl, and Spin Me Round.

Plaza first revealed that she and Baena had secretly wed in a social media post in May 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by aubrey plaza (@plazadeaubrey)

Plaza starred in several of Baena’s films, including Life After Beth, The Little Hours, and Spin Me Round.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or dial 988. If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.