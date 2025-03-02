Halle Berry & Adrien Brody Just Recreated Their Controversial 2003 Oscars Moment Live

Brittany Sims
Comments
The Academy via X

The Brutalist

 More

Halle Berry and Adrien Brody just shocked the entire Oscars red carpet by locking lips and recreating their controversial moment from the 2003 awards. When Berry saw Brody on the carpet, she turned to the reporter and said, “Sorry for interrupting, but I have to do it.” She then grabbed onto his neck and kissed him hard on the lips.

Everyone around them cheered loudly. She then hugged Brody as he gave her a kiss on the cheek.

After Brody won the Oscar for The Pianist in 2003, he ran to the stage, where he kissed Berry on the lips for several seconds and dipped her. “I bet they didn’t tell you that was in the gift bag,” he said as he began his speech. Berry appeared confused and wiped her lips. Now, she got her revenge on Brody nearly two decades later.

In 2009, Berry ran to the stage to kiss Jamie Foxx as he presented her with the Decade of Hotness award at Spike TV’s Guys Choice Awards to mock the moment.

Berry was interviewed about the kiss and said that she has been waiting a long time to get revenge on him. “21 years I’ve been waiting to get him on the red carpet and slap one on him,” she told Extra.

“That was the greatest moment ever. Everyone is going to be talking about that moment tomorrow,” Extra host Terri Seymour told the actress.

Oscars 2025 Red Carpet Arrivals: See All the Stars
Related

Oscars 2025 Red Carpet Arrivals: See All the Stars

Brody is nominated for actor in a leading role for The Brutalist, while Berry will present an award.

Check out fan reactions below.

2025 Oscars, Sunday, March 2, 7/6c, ABC and Hulu

The Brutalist - VOD/Rent

The Brutalist where to stream

The Brutalist

Adrien Brody

Halle Berry

Jamie Foxx




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Christina Haack, Heather El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa, as seen on The Flip Off, Season 1.
1
Will Christina & Tarek’s ‘The Flip Off’ Return for Season 2?
Angie Stone attends The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black presented by TV One at Coca Cola Roxy on January 20, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.
2
R&B Star Angie Stone Dies in Car Accident
Mason Disick with brother Reign
3
Kourtney Kardashian Addresses Rumor That Mason Fathered a Child
Mikey Day as Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Mike Myers as Elon Musk, and James Austin Johnson as Donald Trump in the 'Saturday Night Live' cold open on March 1, 2025
4
‘SNL’ Highlights: Mike Myers Returns to Play a Glitchy Elon Musk
Harrison Ford attends the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
5
Oscars 2025: Harrison Ford No Longer Presenting After Shingles Diagnosis