Halle Berry and Adrien Brody just shocked the entire Oscars red carpet by locking lips and recreating their controversial moment from the 2003 awards. When Berry saw Brody on the carpet, she turned to the reporter and said, “Sorry for interrupting, but I have to do it.” She then grabbed onto his neck and kissed him hard on the lips.

Everyone around them cheered loudly. She then hugged Brody as he gave her a kiss on the cheek.

A reunion 22 years in the making. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/MkaF2xb6SE — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 2, 2025

After Brody won the Oscar for The Pianist in 2003, he ran to the stage, where he kissed Berry on the lips for several seconds and dipped her. “I bet they didn’t tell you that was in the gift bag,” he said as he began his speech. Berry appeared confused and wiped her lips. Now, she got her revenge on Brody nearly two decades later.

In 2009, Berry ran to the stage to kiss Jamie Foxx as he presented her with the Decade of Hotness award at Spike TV’s Guys Choice Awards to mock the moment.

Berry was interviewed about the kiss and said that she has been waiting a long time to get revenge on him. “21 years I’ve been waiting to get him on the red carpet and slap one on him,” she told Extra.

“That was the greatest moment ever. Everyone is going to be talking about that moment tomorrow,” Extra host Terri Seymour told the actress.

Brody is nominated for actor in a leading role for The Brutalist, while Berry will present an award.

Check out fan reactions below.

Did not see any of the movies nominated for the #Oscars but I did see that Adrien Brody is the overwhelming betting favorite to win Best Actor and Halle Berry has the opportunity to do the funniest thing ever. pic.twitter.com/N6UgjRrGCP — Anthony Garcia (@SportsAnthony) March 2, 2025

What what? Aren’t they both like married? — Waploaded 🎬 (@Waploadedblog) March 3, 2025