The Price is Right host Drew Carey embraced his inner Phishhead on New Year’s as he joined the festivities at Phish’s New Year’s Eve concert at New York City’s iconic Madison Square Garden.

The beloved host took to Instagram on January 1 to reveal he attended the psychedelic rock band’s four-night concert in the Big Apple. Not only that, but he also unveiled his alter ego, “DJ Blender,” who performed a Phish-themed DJ set at the gig’s afterparty.

“DJ Blender in the house! @phish #drewsmoothies – and thank you to the fan who walked all the way across the pit to give this to me. HAPPY NEW YEAR!!!” Carey wrote alongside a photo of himself in Madison Square Garden holding up a Drew’s Smoothies sticker.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drew Carey (@drewfromtv)

The Instagram account JamBase also shared a video of Carey busting a move to Phish’s classic track “Carini” while wearing an “I Don’t Know The Price of Anything” t-shirt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JamBase (@jambase)

“Love that Drew Carey has fully embraced the @phish experience,” the account wrote alongside the video.

Meanwhile, the Live For Live Music Instagram page posted a clip of Carey (aka DJ Blender) spinning the decks at the Phish afterparty. “Drew Carey has gone all in on Phish after Sphere, spotted getting down in the crowd at MSG and DJing afterparties this New Years’s run,” the account wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Live For Live Music (@liveforlivemusic)

Carey has spoken about his love for Phish in the past, revealing he became obsessed with the band after seeing their Las Vegas show at The Sphere.

“I swear I just talked to God,” the Drew Carey Show star wrote on X back in April alongside a video of the concert. “I would give you all my money, stick my d*** in a blender and swear off p***y for the rest of my life in exchange for this. Bro I met God tonight for real. I feel like I just got saved by Jesus no lie.”

He continued his explicit review when he appeared on CBS’ After Midnight earlier this year, telling viewers, “So I saw Phish at the Sphere this weekend. Never saw Phish, didn’t know a Phish tune. And they f****** blew my mind off so hard. I thought to myself, I had a bunch of girls with me, and I thought to myself, ‘Is this what it’s like to c** with a p***y?'”

“It was like being edged for four days straight,” he added. “And right before the face-melting climax at the end of the fourth day, an angel comes down from heaven, Gabriel, and he shoots f****** heroin in your arm… and then you have an orgasm for 15 minutes while your eyeballs fall out of your head.”

Phish enjoyed Carey’s NSFW praise so much that they sent him a signed blender, saying they hoped he would “enjoy this gift” and inviting him to another show.

Fans loved seeing Carey embrace his newfound Phish fandom and took to social media to share their reactions to his appearance at the MSG concert.

“I love Drew Carey more every day,” wrote one fan on the Price is Right Reddit forum.

“Phish looks good on you, sir,” added an Instagram commenter.

“Congrats on getting your face melted at your first New Years show!” added another.

Another wrote, “Genuinely happy for him. Everyone deserves to get down with the get down.”

“The price is right so just hold tight,” quipped another.

Others praised Carey’s appearance, with one fan noting, “God, his suits really hide just how much weight he’s lost.”

“Good for him. He looks fantastic!” said another.