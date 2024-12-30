‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Wins Big on ‘Hot Seat’ After ‘Perfect’ Game

A Price Is Right contestant named Rebekah won big during the “Hot Seat” game after what host Drew Carey described as a “perfect game.” The player attempted to win up to $20,000 during a game with five prizes of different costs. She had to decide if the actual price was higher or lower than the price shown.

This is done while in a moving chair called the “Hot Seat,” where the player presses a blue button for lower and a red button for higher when it comes to pricing the items within the time set. Rebekah was tasked with determining if five items on stage had higher or lower pieces than what was marked. With 35 seconds on the clock, she decided the range for a jewelry lockbox, a curling wand, a stainless steel dog bowl with a silicon boot a JBL portable waterproof speaker, and a manual typewriter with die-cast metal housing (yes, a typewriter in 2024).

She went lower than $70 on the lockbox, higher than $49 on the hair curler, lower than $55 on the dog bowl, lower than $60 for the JBL portable water-proof speaker, and finally higher than $180 on the typewriter with four seconds to spare.

Carey then began to reveal the results in no particular order based on if Rebekah wanted to stay in the game or not. The dog bowl was first, which ended up being $35 lower. This started building the bank with $500. She kept moving along in the chair with the lockbox next. Before continuing, Carey reminded Rebekah she could stop any time she wanted. That one is wrong and she loses everything. The lockbox was $37 lower, which brought the bank up to $2,500.

“Only two dollars more than a dog bowl,” he concluded.

The chair moved to the hair curler with $5,000 on the line. She consulted the audience before giving the thumbs up to keep going. It was $69 higher, meaning she won again!

Then it was up to the typewriter, which was $250 higher. Again, the pot goes up to $10,000. The JBL speaker worth $20,000 was the final stop.

They continued to move on. Rebekah had more of the items correct, including the typewriter, which was $250. Once she reached $10,000 in prize money, her final item to win $20,000 was the JBL speaker. She picked up the item and examined it a bit. "I think it might be right, but I'm not going to take the chance."

Carey congratulated her on the $10,000 and then revealed the speaker was, in fact, $80 higher. “You played that perfectly, Rebekah,” the host concluded.

