Geoffrey Deuel, ‘The Young and the Restless’ Actor, Dies at 81

Veteran actor Geoffrey Deuel, best known for playing Dave Campbell in the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless, has died. He was 81.

According to an obituary on EverLoved.com, Geoffrey passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2024. His wife, Jacqueline Deuel, later confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter, revealing he died in hospice care in Largo, Florida, after a battle with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Born on January 17, 1943, Geoffrey was the younger brother of the late actor Peter Deuel, who was known for portraying Hannibal Heyes (aka Joshua Smith) on the popular ABC Western series Alias Smith and Jones. Geoffrey debuted on-screen in the military TV drama Twelve O’Clock High in 1966.

He continued to appear on TV in small roles throughout the late 1960s, including spots on Occasional Wife, The Monkees, The Invaders, Bonanza, The Flying Nun, The F.B.I., Mod Squad, and Mannix.

One of Geoffrey’s most memorable roles came in 1970 when he landed the part of Billy ‘The Kid’ Bonney alongside John Wayne in the Western film Chisum. He also starred in the 1970s films Terminal Island and The Chinese Caper while continuing to regularly appear on television.

In 1973, he joined The Young and the Restless as Dave Campbell, appearing on and off on the long-running daytime drama until 1977. He also continued to appear in one-off episodes of other classic 1970s TV series, including Ironside, Marcus Welby, M.D., The Manhunter, and Barnaby Jones.

After appearing in the TV film In the Line of Duty: The F.B.I. Murders in 1988, Geoffrey’s last on-screen acting role came in the 2001 movie 108 Stitches.

According to Deadline, Geoffrey acted in plays in Tampa, Florida, in the 1980s before returning to higher education to earn a Master’s degree from the University of South Florida. He later left show business and became a substitute teacher.

“Geoffrey Deuel lived a prosperous life distinguished by his notable accomplishments, the love he gave, and the love he received from those around him,” his obituary reads. “His kindness, his significant contributions to the acting world, and his caring personality will forever echo in the hearts of the many lives he touched. May he rest in eternal peace, knowing that his legacy will forever remain alive and cherished.”

He is survived by his wife of 40 years and his younger sister, Pamela. His brother, Peter Deuel, died on December 31, 1971.