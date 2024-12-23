Prolific television actor Waymond Lee, who starred in over 40 episodes of the Comedy Central sitcom Workaholics, has died. He was 72 and had been diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

Lee’s passing was first reported by TMZ, with his sister Norine Lee and wife Diane Lee confirming he died on December 18 following complications from ALS, a neurological disorder that impacts nerve cells in the spinal cord and brain.

According to the outlet, Lee was first diagnosed with a degenerative brain disease in late October, and further testing revealed he had ALS earlier this month. He was back home for just over a week before he returned to the hospital after having trouble breathing and swallowing. He remained in the hospital until his death less than a week later.

Born on March 7, 1952, Lee appeared in countless TV shows throughout his career, though many of his roles were uncredited. He featured in the likes of My Name Is Earl, The Shield, Bones, Eli Stone, Flashforward, Desperate Housewives, NCIS: Los Angeles, and many more.

He is best known for playing the mostly silent Waymond (aka Old Way Way) in 44 episodes of Workaholics, the Emmy-nominated comedy series written by and starring Blake Anderson, Adam DeVine, and Anders Holm. Lee’s character was often the butt of jokes from the three main characters, though he was never phased by their insults.

DeVine led the tributes for Lee on social media, writing on Instagram, “Rest in peace Waymond Lee. I am gutted. He was such a kind man. My deepest condolences go out to his wife Diane and the rest of his family.”

He continued, “He was always down to do whatever insane thing we wrote for him on Workaholics. He was always game. A true professional. Even though I haven’t seen him since the workaholics days this is hitting me like a brick to the face. When I think of our show I think of Waymond. The older I get the more I realize what a special time that was. You will be missed Way Way!”

Holm also paid tribute, writing on his own Instagram, “Waymond Lee was a great guy. Even though he never spoke on the show, he was always chatting people up on set. Super positive. Goofy and fun, but would drop some real elder wisdom on us. Loved seeing him get love from the fans and always enjoyed seeing him pop up in other shows and movies.”

He added, “The camera loved that guy. He just had a real watchable look and unique comic timing that was all Waymond. Pictured above with his cubicle partner Jet Set, but his real comedy partner was his wife Diane. They were a dynamic duo on set, like a legit sitcom couple. Sending love to Diane and the rest of Waymond’s family. Everybody loved Waymond.”

Anderson shared similar sentiments, writing, “This KING! Waymond Lee. Rest in peace my friend. I just don’t even know where to begin. The best explanation that comes to mind is in the Marvel multiverse movies when they explain the idea of “anchor beings” Waymond was the workaholics anchor being. The workaholics universe just simply doesn’t exist without him. He was there from even before the beginning. He was always blown away and so appreciative of all the love Workaholics fans showed him.”

“I’m very grateful I randomly ran into him on set in 2022 and gave him a big old hug,” Anderson shared. “Such a peaceful and warm guy. He really made my heart smile. Waymond was a great dude. All my love goes out to his family and friends.”

More recently, Lee appeared in an uncredited role in the Oscar-winning Everything Everywhere All At Once. His other movie roles include Iron Man 2, Bullet Train, and My Name Is Khan. He appeared in two films in 2024, Final Wager and K-Pops.