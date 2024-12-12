‘Vanderpump Rules’ Alum James Kennedy Arrested for Domestic Violence

Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy has landed himself in some hot water as the reality TV personality, known for his temper and charm, was arrested for misdemeanor domestic violence on Tuesday (December 10) in Burbank, California.

According to Variety, police confirmed that they were dispatched to the home of Kennedy (also known as James Kennedy Georgiou) that evening after he reportedly got into an argument with a woman. “On December 10, 2024, at about 11:30 pm, Burbank Police were dispatched to a residence regarding an argument between a man and a woman. The investigation determined it was a domestic incident, leading to Mr. Georgiou’s arrest,” police shared with Variety.

Per police, Kennedy was “booked for misdemeanor domestic violence and later posted bail. Formal charges are pending review by the Burbank City Attorney’s office.” According to TMZ, Kennedy paid a $20,000 bail fee to be released. On the same night of the arrest, Kennedy had also been attending a party hosted by Kathy Hilton with his girlfriend Ally Lewber, who isn’t named in the arrest.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules already know, Kennedy is no longer on Bravo’s roster of talent after the recent casting shake-up in November when Bravo announced that the entire cast would be replaced as the show goes through a reboot for Season 12. Prior to the shakeup, Vanderpump Rules hit an all-time high popularity-wise during its tenth season.

On the show, Kennedy struggled with his sobriety while working as a busboy at Lisa Vanderpump‘s SUR restaurant. Now a popular DJ, Kennedy’s extreme behaviors have been chronicled over the years and were called into question following the release of his ex-girlfriend Kristen Doute‘s 2020 book He’s Making You Crazy: How to the Get the Guy, Get Even, and Get Over It, in which she referenced a verbally abusive relationship that escalated.

“Once that line had been crossed, it was only a matter of time before he put his hands on me: shoving, pushing, and physical restraint,” Doute had written in the book. While she never indicated Kennedy was the individual being discussed in such a moment, on Thursday, following Kennedy’s arrest, she shared TMZ‘s story with the caption, “FINALLY,” on her Instagram Stories.

If you or someone you know is the victim of domestic abuse, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233.

If you or someone you know has addiction issues, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration‘s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.