The Vanderpump Rules drama reaches a boiling point in the Season 11 reunion. Bravo has released the first trailer previewing the jaw-dropping three-parter.

Host Andy Cohen has the entire cast watch the end of Season 11 together to get their real-time reaction about what goes down. After the cast watches the tape, the tears start flowing. “It hurts my feelings a lot. It really does,” Ariana Madix cries.

“You know me well enough to know this is not acting,” Tom Sandoval appears to tell Ariana. In the wake of Scandoval, Ariana doesn’t think she knows her ex at all. “You knew me, Ariana,” a tearful Tom says before putting his head in his hands.

“I just want you away from me. I just want you gone,” Ariana declares.

Tom and Ariana’s relationship exploded in Vanderpump Rules Season 10 after his affair with former cast member Rachel Leviss was exposed. Tom and Ariana met while filming the Bravo reality show and were together for nine years before it all fell apart. At the Season 10 reunion, Tom admitted that he would always love Ariana, but she refused to forgive him. She has since moved on with Daniel Wei.

The Season 11 reunion trailer also takes viewers back seven hours before Ariana and Tom’s latest showdown. The cast arrives on set to film the reunion, and everyone’s mood is much lighter. Tom admits to Lisa Vanderpump that he didn’t get much sleep ahead of the reunion. When Andy asks Tom how he feels about seeing Ariana, the singer replies, “I don’t know. I’m nervous.”

The cast continues to let Tom have it as they discuss the highs and lows of the season. Tom claims he’s going to keep his mouth “shut” about things he’s heard, and that prompts a shocking response from James Kennedy. “Shut the f**k up, Sandoval. You haven’t heard sh*t,” James seethes.

“Sometimes it’s okay to walk away,” Lisa says to someone at the reunion. But to whom?

The three-part reunion will begin on May 14. The Season 11 finale premieres on May 7. Following part three of the reunion, a special Vanderpump Rules: Secrets Revealed episode featuring unexpected never-before-seen moments from the season will be available to stream on May 29, exclusively on Peacock.

Are you still on Team Ariana? Do you think Tom should leave Vanderpump Rules? Let us know in the comments below.

Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, Tuesdays, 8/7c Bravo