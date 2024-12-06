Jimmy Kimmel had a lot to say about Elon Musk‘s meeting with Republican lawmakers on Thursday, December 5, comparing it to when a kid gets to visit the cockpit of a plane.

On Thursday, billionaires Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy met with Congress to discuss plans for their Donald Trump-backed Department of Government Efficiency Group (DOGE). Later that night, Kimmel shared his thoughts on the meeting in his opening monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“Vivek Ramaswamy and Elon Musk, the Lenny and Squiggy of Trump Town, met with Republicans in Washington today to discuss their new Department of Government Efficiency,” Kimmel said. “We don’t know all of what went on in the meeting. We can assume that there were a lot of missed high fives.”

The late-night host continued, “But other than that, all we know is that one of the Congress people they met with was Marjorie Taylor Green, who afterwards, she told reporters Musk said he’d be putting lawmakers on a ‘naughty list’ and a ‘nice list.'”

“Nothing to worry about,” Kimmel quipped. “They’re just a foreign-born billionaire deciding which of our elected officials get to wake up on Christmas morning and which don’t.”

The comedian clarified that Musk’s DOGE group “has no power to make laws, to cut budget, or to do anything at all,” adding, “It’s like when you’re a kid and you visit the cockpit. The pilot will, he gives you… you get a set of wings. It doesn’t mean you get to fly the plane.”

Elsewhere on Thursday’s show, Kimmel touched on Trump’s nomination for secretary of defense, Pete Hegseth, and the reports of his excessive drinking and allegations of sexual misconduct in the workplace. The host wondered whether Hegseth would even make it to Trump’s official cabinet.

“Something tells me we might be able to get Pete Hegseth Cameo videos for Christmas this year,” Kimmel joked.

You can watch Kimmel’s full opening monologue in the video above and let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.