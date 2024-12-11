‘Inside Out’s Dream Factory, Motown Christmas, Angelina Jolie as Maria Callas and ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’ on Netflix, Sisters in a Panic

Disney / Pixar

Dream Productions

Series Premiere

You’ve met young Riley’s inner emotions in Pixar’s wildly successful Inside Out animated movies. Now it’s time to see how her dreams — and possibly a few nightmares — get made. That’s the premise of a clever spinoff, airing in four half-hour chapters, set between the two movies, with Riley a tween experiencing pre-adolescent anxiety as a school dance looms. Cue Paula Persimmon (Girls5Eva’s Paula Pell), the lead director of Dream Productions, a studio within Riley’s head that’s dedicated to staging her dreams, the more memorable the better. Problem is, Riley is aging out of her glittery unicorn fantasies and Paula needs to catch up. When Paula’s boss (Maya Rudolph) pairs her with a pretentious daydream director (Krapopolis’ Richard Ayoade), Riley’s sleep is about to become a lot more restless. Amy Poehler (as Joy) and other voices from Inside Out return to comment on the dreamworld chaos.

Justin Lubin / NBC

A Motown Christmas

Special 9/8c

Stop in the name of love of the season, and settle in for a musical extravaganza, celebrating more than 25 of Motown’s greatest hits, performed by some of Motown’s greatest legends, including Smokey Robinson (at 85, hosting with Halle Bailey), Gladys Knight, the Temptations, and Martha Reeves and the Vandellas. Bailey delivers a medley of Supremes hits, leading a roster of contemporary artists featuring Jamie Foxx (with a salute to Stevie Wonder), Andra Day (with a tribute to the late Motown founder Berry Gordy) and appearances by Ashanti, BeBe Winans, Jordin Sparks, Pentatonix, and a glimpse of the Broadway hit MJ the Musical.

Pablo Larraín / Netflix

Maria

Streaming Premiere

A year ago, the streamer dangled Oscar bait with Bradley Cooper as Maestro Leonard Bernstein. The composer-conductor once described famed opera soprano Maria Callas as “the Bible of opera,” and the diva now gets her turn in the spotlight in a melancholy biopic starring Angelina Jolie (nominated this week for a Golden Globe) as Callas. The film, directed by Pablo Larraín (Jackie, Spencer), depicts Callas in her final days, reflecting on her turbulent life and devotion to music as she attempts to regain her voice. Hallucinatory segments involving an eager young TV interviewer (Kodi Smit-McPhee) detract from the poignance of Jolie’s refined work, which is the best reason to watch.

Mauro González / Netflix

One Hundred Years of Solitude

Series Premiere

They said it could never be done — as a movie. But as a series, Nobel laureate Gabriel Garcia Márquez’s 1967 masterpiece of magical realism finally receives its first filmed adaptation, with the mythical village of Macondo created in Marquez’s homeland of Colombia in a Spanish-language production. The story, laced with fantastical touches, follows multiple generations of the Buendía family, surviving civil war if not the belief that they are condemned by a haunting curse. This sprawling saga unfolds in two parts, with eight episodes comprising the first season, and eight more for a second season to air later.

Apple TV+

Bad Sisters

After the tragic accident at sea, the Garvey sisters are in more of a panic than ever as the macabre Irish comedy careens into the back half of its second season. With detectives snooping around, and the disappearance of Angelica (Fiona Shaw) raising new suspicions, this may not be the best time for Grace’s widower Ian (Owen McDonnell) to be getting more intimate with eldest sibling Eva (Sharon Horgan).

INSIDE WEDNESDAY TV:

Survivor (8/7c, CBS): With the Season 47 finale a week away, it’s double the immunity challenges and tribal councils in a two-hour episode as the cast of castaways narrows to its final players.

ON THE STREAM: