Golden Globes Explainer: Which TV Seasons Are Eligible, Submission Rules & More

Keeping track of which seasons of TV are eligible for awards consideration is hard when each ceremony has different rules. The difference between the air dates and eligibility windows of the Golden Globes and Emmy Awards are particularly confusing, as they are typically the first and last TV awards shows of each season but their eligibility windows greatly differ.

With the 2025 Golden Globe Awards nominations set to be announced on Monday, December 9 (with the ceremony taking place on Sunday, January 5, 2025), we’re breaking down its eligibility rules and how its lineup of nominees will be different from the recent 2024 and next year’s 2025 Emmys. (For reference, see the full 2025 Golden Globes timetable here, Awards Rules and Categories here, and Campaign Guidelines here.)

What is the 2025 Golden Globes eligibility window?

Mercifully, the Globes have a very simple calendar. To be considered, a TV show (or made-for-TV movie and select live events) had to have first aired during primetime hours on TV (or been made available on demand) at some point in the calendar year of 2024. Primetime hours, as defined by the Golden Globes’ rules, are 8-11:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7-11:00 p.m. Sunday. The exact 82nd Golden Globe Awards “qualifying year” is January 1 through December 31, 2024.

TV shows in hopes of nominations this year are required to have made their shows available in advance to all Golden Globe voters on the Golden Globes Screening Platform either before they premiere, at the time of the initial broadcast, or by November 4, 2024 at the latest. That means that shows that have yet to premiere for the masses by the time of the December 9 nominations, like Squid Game Season 2 (premiering in full on December 26), could be nominated this year.

The Critics Choice Awards nominations eligibility period is also the calendar year.

Which seasons of TV are eligible for 2025 Golden Globes?

It’s odd to think of the Golden Globes as the “start” of TV awards season and the Emmys as the “end” when the same season of Shōgun just rewarded at the 2024 Emmys is up for Globes nominations on December 9. The Bear Season 2, however, was the one winning Emmys in September 2024, but Season 3 is what’s being considered for Globes this year. That’s because the Emmys eligibility window for the September 15, 2024 ceremony was June 1, 2023 – May 31, 2024. Shōgun aired from February 27 to April 23, 2024, putting it into Emmys 2024 but Globes 2025 eligibility.

Shows had to have aired at least six episodes by May 31 to be eligible for 2024 Emmys, which is why Interview With the Vampire Season 2 (which premiered on May 12) missed the cutoff but is eligible for Globes noms on Monday. It will be eligible for Emmy consideration at the 2025 ceremony (the Emmys traditionally take place in the fall). House of the Dragon Season 2, with its June-August 2024 air dates, is in the same boat.