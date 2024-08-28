Emmy-nominated comedian and actor Nikki Glaser has been tapped to host the 2025 Golden Globe Awards. Set to air in January on CBS, the 82nd annual event will be the first major awards show of the upcoming awards season.

Glaser’s comedic chops have been increasingly celebrated in recent years. Her 2022 standup special, Good Clean Filth, received critical acclaim and her 2024 followup, Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die earned the performer an Emmy nomination. Someday You’ll Die also set the record for both the best premiere night for an HBO comedy special in more than two years and for the No. 1 largest streaming audience fir a comedy special in Max‘s history. CBS and Paramount+ announced Glaser’s hosting gig on Wednesday, August 28.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be hosting the Golden Globes. It’s one of my favorite nights of television and now I get a front row seat (actually, I think I have to host from the stage),” Glaser said in a statement. “The Golden Globes is not only a huge night for TV and film, but also for comedy. It’s one of the few times that show business not only allows, but encourages itself to be lovingly mocked (at least I hope so). (God I hope so). It’s an exciting, yet challenging gig because it’s live, unpredictable, and in front of Hollywood’s biggest stars (who also might be getting wasted while seated next to their recent exes).”

Glaser continued, “Some of my favorite jokes of all time have come from past Golden Globes opening monologues when Tina, Amy, or Ricky have said exactly what we all didn’t know we desperately needed to hear. I just hope to continue in that time honored tradition (that might also get me canceled). This is truly a dream job. Plus, I no longer have to feel guilty for every TV show and movie I’ve binged over the past year. It was all worth it. (Below Deck: Sailing Yacht Season 4 will be nominated, right?).”

“Nikki Glaser brings a fresh and unmatched candor to her comedy and to the Golden Globes,” said Jay Penske, Chairman and CEO, of Dick Clark Productions and Penske Media Corporation. “Her unapologetic style made her an obvious and compelling choice as host for this year’s event. We’re hopeful this could be the first of many Golden Globes that Nikki will surprise and delight our CBS audience, as well as our audiences around the globe.”

“Nikki Glaser is a comedic powerhouse whose daring and unfiltered humor is the perfect match for the Golden Globes,” said Helen Hoehne, President, Golden Globes. “She is sure to bring a unique energy and spontaneity to the show that will keep the audience entertained all night.”

“The Golden Globes has a rich history as a night for entertaining, provocative humor,” said George Cheeks, Office of the CEO, Paramount Global, President and Chief Executive Officer, CBS. “Nikki Glaser is a comedic force whose funny, bold and irreverent comedy will continue that legacy and further establish this special as a can’t miss event on CBS.”

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the ceremony.

When are the 2025 Golden Globes?

The 2025 Golden Globes will air live on Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 8/7c on CBS. The broadcast is expected to be three hours long, so it will end around 11/10c. Paramount+ With Showtime subscribers can stream the event live on Paramount+. It will be available on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the event airs.

When will the 2025 Golden Globes nominations be announced?

The 2025 Golden Globe nominations will be announced on Monday, December 9, 2024.

What shows and movies are eligible for 2025 Golden Globes?

TV shows and movies that premiered from January 1 through December 31, 2024 are eligible for nominations. Only TV shows that aired in prime time hours (8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. Sunday) are eligible for television awards. Reality and variety series are not eligible.

2025 Golden Globe Awards, Sunday, January 5, 8/7c, CBS