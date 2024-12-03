‘Outlander’ & ‘Blood of My Blood’ Family Tree: See Jamie & Claire’s Family Lineage (PHOTO)

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Outlander Season 7 Part 2.]

Jamie and Claire’s love story has stood the test of time — literally. Outlander‘s central couple have tackled every unbelievable obstacle life has thrown them, and Claire (Caitríona Balfe) faces her biggest battle yet as Jamie (Sam Heughan) was revealed to be caught in a shipwreck and presumed dead in the latest episode from Season 7 Part 2. The aftermath of that gut-wrenching news will be shown in Episode 11, airing Friday, December 6 at 8/7c on Starz. But Balfe told TV Insider not to count Jamie out just yet.

“You never know with Outlander. There’s a lot of twists and turns,” Balfe said. “I think for Claire anyway, this is her reality. This is the news she’s been given, and… apart from how she feels, she has no reason really not to believe it.”

The Frasers have lost many loved ones throughout their seven-season journey, but the family will live on through the next generation, Jemmy and Mandy, parented by Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and Roger (Richard Rankin). And more of their family history will be brought to screen in the upcoming prequel spinoff, Outlander: Blood of My Blood, set to debut in 2025 on Starz.

The graphic below is a Fraser and Beauchamp family tree, starting with Jamie and Claire’s parents (who will be the main characters of Blood of My Blood) all the way to their grandchildren. Some of these characters, like Geneva Dunsany (Hannah James), haven’t been seen since Outlander‘s early seasons. But they’re sure to bring back powerful memories from those episodes. The graphic is pulled from TV Guide Magazine’s Outlander: Claire & Jamie’s Love Story For The Ages issue, on newsstands now and for order online at Outlander2024.com.

Outlander and Blood of My Blood Family Tree

Geneva, for example, was seen in just a few episodes of Outlander Season 3 as one of the daughters Jamie served when he was an indentured servant post-Culloden. He and Geneva parented son William (Charles Vandervaart), but Geneva died in childbirth. Her sister, Isobel Dunsany (Tanya Reynolds), married Lord John Grey (David Berry), and they took William in as their own child. Jamie was robbed of raising his son, but he has occasionally crossed paths with the boy thanks to his enduring friendship with John.

One of Outlander‘s most heartbreaking storylines was Claire’s first pregnancy in France in Season 2. Jamie and Claire’s first child, Faith, was stillborn. She was buried in France before Jamie and Claire returned to Scotland. Brianna was born in the months after Culloden and raised by Claire and Frank (Tobias Menzies). Fergus (played by Romann Berrux and César Domboy), who was a child when they met him in France, grew to be Jamie and Claire’s de facto son and eventually married Laoghaire’s (Nell Hudson) daughter, Marsali (Lauren Lyle). Marsali and her younger sister, Joanie (Layla Burns), are like daughters to them as well.

Some family members aren’t featured in the graphic above because they either haven’t been seen onscreen or have only been seen once. Young Ian (John Bell) had a stillborn daughter, Iseabail, and a son, Ian James, with ex-wife Wakyo’teyehsnonhsa (aka Emily, played by Morgan Holmstrom). There’s now a grave for Iseabail at Lallybroch, and the boy is being raised by Emily and her new husband in America.

Another family member may soon be making their Outlander debut. Roger’s father, Jeremiah, was believed to have died in World War II, but the pilot’s body was never found. Season 7 Part 2’s second episode shockingly revealed Jeremiah’s dog tags in the 1700s timeline when Roger and Buck encountered Buck’s parents, Dougal MacKenzie (Graham McTavish) and Geillis Duncan (Lotte Verbeek). They traveled back in time to find Jemmy, but they may find more than they ever could’ve imagined. Back in Philadelphia in the 1770s, Claire and John may be forced to marry to protect her from the British army (sound familiar?). One thing’s for sure, there’s never a dull day for the Fraser and Beauchamp descendants.

