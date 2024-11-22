‘Outlander’: 5 Most Exciting (and Intense) Moments of Season 7 So Far (PHOTOS)

The droughtlander is over! Outlander Season 7 has at last returned after a year away from our screens. With Season 7 Part 2 premiering tonight (November 22) at 8/7c on Starz (the premiere is available now on the Starz streaming app), we’ve gathered the most exciting moments of Season 7 Part 1 to help refresh your memory on all the most action-packed scenes of the penultimate season so far.

The Revolutionary War was in full swing last season, with Jamie (Sam Heughan) fighting for the American rebels and Claire (Caitríona Balfe) providing medical aid on the battlefront. Before that, Claire’s life was in peril after she was framed for murder, and Jamie was hellbent on revenge. Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and Roger (Richard Rankin) were forced to go back to the future with their children to save daughter Mandy’s life, making for a heartbreaking separation for the Fraser family. And the fire that made Brianna travel back in time in the first place came to pass. Thankfully, Jamie and Claire survived, but the family homestead didn’t survive the season.

Here, look back on the most exciting moments of Outlander Season 7 Part 1 (in order of appearance) before Part 2 delivers new drama.

