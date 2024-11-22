‘Outlander’: 5 Most Exciting (and Intense) Moments of Season 7 So Far (PHOTOS)

Outlander Season 7 Part 1 exciting moments
Starz Entertainment
The droughtlander is over! Outlander Season 7 has at last returned after a year away from our screens. With Season 7 Part 2 premiering tonight (November 22) at 8/7c on Starz (the premiere is available now on the Starz streaming app), we’ve gathered the most exciting moments of Season 7 Part 1 to help refresh your memory on all the most action-packed scenes of the penultimate season so far.

The Revolutionary War was in full swing last season, with Jamie (Sam Heughan) fighting for the American rebels and Claire (Caitríona Balfe) providing medical aid on the battlefront. Before that, Claire’s life was in peril after she was framed for murder, and Jamie was hellbent on revenge. Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and Roger (Richard Rankin) were forced to go back to the future with their children to save daughter Mandy’s life, making for a heartbreaking separation for the Fraser family. And the fire that made Brianna travel back in time in the first place came to pass. Thankfully, Jamie and Claire survived, but the family homestead didn’t survive the season.

Here, look back on the most exciting moments of Outlander Season 7 Part 1 (in order of appearance) before Part 2 delivers new drama. If you’ve already streamed the premiere, tune into our Outlander Aftershow with Heughan and Balfe for a full breakdown.

Sam Heughan in Outlander
Starz Entertainment

1. Jamie Defeats Richard Brown

Episode 1, “A Life Well Lost”

Though people and events have conspired to separate Jamie and Claire Fraser, even a 200-year divide, kidnappings and wrongful imprisonments haven’t dulled their passion. The villainous Richard Brown (Chris Larkin) tries to make their separation permanent by framing Claire for the murder of the pregnant Malva Christie (Jessica Reynolds) in the Season 6 finale. The Season 7 premiere dips into horror with a bone-chilling dream sequence of Claire on the noose before Jamie comes to her rescue. The episode ends with Jamie in full vengeance mode as he seeks deadly justice. “Make your peace with the Lord if you must, Mr. Brown,” the Scots- man growls in the darkness before going in for the kill.

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan In Outlander
Starz Entertainment

2. Fraser's Ridge Burns Down

Episode 3, “Death Be Not Proud”

Brianna’s discovery of her parents’ obituary in the future time- line prompted her to travel back in time to warn Jamie and Claire of their fiery fate in Season 4. Fraser’s Ridge does burn in Season 7 after fellow time-traveler Wendi-go Donner (Brennan Martin) sets off an explosion when mixing ether with an open flame. Jamie and Claire survive the blast, but their homestead does not. They try snuffing out the flames to save the home they’ve spent years building with the help of their Fraser’s Ridge community, but it’s hopeless. At least their cat survives!

Charles Vandervaart as William in 'Outlander' Season 7 Episode 7
Starz Entertainment

3. Willie Goes to War

Episode 7, “A Practical Guide for Time-Travelers”

Viewers get to know Jamie’s secret son, William Ransom (Charles Vandervaart) in earnest this season. The illegitimate child of Jamie and Geneva Dunsany (Hannah James), who has been raised by her sister Isobel (Tanya Reynolds) and Lord John Grey (David Berry) following Geneva’s death, learns the horrors of war in the first Battle of Saratoga. After his friend is killed in front of him, Willie charges into the fray with a fearsome war cry that irrefutably resembles his father’s and directly mirrors Jamie’s Highland charge in the Battle of Culloden. Willie, raised British, soon faces his dad, fighting for America, on the battlefield.

Caitriona Balfe in Outlander
Starz Entertainment

4. Claire Protects Jamie in Battle

Episode 8, “Turning Points”

Don’t touch her man! After the dust settles on the first Battle of Saratoga, Jamie lies injured and unconscious on the battlefield. A mother and son, loyalists to the Crown who despise the revolutionaries, are ransacking dead bodies for things to sell. When they come for Jamie, it turns out he’s very much alive! The mother orders her son to cut the throat of “the treasoner,” but Claire arrives with a sword and threat. “I will kill you!” she snarls after promising to dispatch the boy as well. “Just f***ing try me!” A while later, Jamie gets a stern talking to for running into battle when he’d promised to stay back. Seven seasons in, Claire’s ferocity hasn’t faded.

Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin in Outlander
Starz Entertainment

5. Roger Travels Back in Time

Episode 8, “Turning Points”

Leaving the 1700s, Brianna, her husband Roger and their kids settle into Lallybroch in the 1980s and life seems peaceful. But Bree’s evil colleague Rob Cameron (Chris Fulton) discovers their time-traveling secret, kidnaps their son Jemmy (Blake Johnston Miller) and takes him back to a time when Rob can steal treasure hidden in a location only Jemmy and Jamie know. Roger, after an- other tearful farewell, returns through the stones to rescue their son.

