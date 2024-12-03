Christmas Goes Country, ‘Accused’ Finale, Hard Knocks with the AFC North, ‘St. Denis’ Pink Slip

Disney / Connie Chornuk

CMA Country Christmas

Special 8/7c

As we’ll say a lot this month, ’tis the season — in this case, for musical holiday specials, with Amy Grant and Trisha Yearwood hosting the 15th annual showcase for country music stars covering Christmas classics. Among those performing in Nashville before a live audience: the hosts singing “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” and “Sing Your Praise to the Lord,” with Grant soloing on “Tennessee Christmas” and Yearwood delivering a medley of familiar tunes. They’re joined by KING + COUNTRY with Carin León (“O Come, O Come Emmanuel”), Cody Johnson (“White Christmas” and “I’ll Be Home for Christmas”), Ashley McBryde and Brittney Spencer (“Man with the Bag”), Jon Pardi (“400 Horsepower Sleigh”) and gospel great CeCe Winans with “Joy to the World.”

Peter Stranks / FOX

Accused

Season Finale 9/8c

The legal anthology wraps its second season with the weakest and the strangest episodes to date. In the first, with a bizarrely one-sided courtroom presentation, The Masked Singer’s Ken Jeong plays a naïve jeweler in what he believes to be a fairy-tale marriage, who veers into tragedy when he tries to save his beloved wife (Jamie Chung) after her shady past makes an unwelcome return. The second is a futuristic cautionary tale of an ambitious music executive (Star Trek: Discovery’s Sonequa Martin-Green) who outsources her I’m-too-busy sex life to a sexbot (Kiara Barnes) that seduces her initially AI-resistant husband (Evil’s ridiculously hunky Mike Colter).

AP Images / Courtesy HBO

Hard Knocks In Season

Season Premiere 9/8c

There’s a first time for everything, and after more than two decades, the Hard Knocks franchise mixes up its usual format of focusing on a single NFL team by covering an entire division, the AFC North, during the last six weeks of the season as they head to the playoffs and potentially the Super Bowl. Featured teams include the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have never been featured in a Hard Knocks season, the Baltimore Ravens (the first team ever to take the spotlight in the Hard Knocks training camp series in 2001), the twice-featured Cincinnati Bengals (shown in 2009 and 2013) and the Cleveland Browns, making their second appearance after a season in 2018.

Ron Batzdorff / NBC

St. Denis Medical

8/7c

The droll medical mockumentary presents its most relatable character, supervising nurse Alex (Allison Tolman), with a challenge to step up and go against her always-nice persona when her boss Joyce (Wendi McLendon-Covey) orders her to fire a well-liked but bumbling co-worker. While her hemming and hawing only makes the situation worse, ER doc Ron (David Alan Grier) clashes with Bruce (Josh Lawson) after the cocky surgeon takes the last NutRageous bar — Ron’s daily comfort food — from the vending machine. And newbie nurse Matt (Mekki Leeper) goes too far when trying to bond with a patient who he helped revive but is showing precious little gratitude.

