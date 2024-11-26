Seth Meyers might not have been happy with Donald Trump‘s presidential election win, but he’s finding silver linings where he can, including how Elon Musk is starting to become a thorn in Trump’s side.

The Late Night host opened Monday’s (November 25) show by touching on the president-elect’s recent comments about how he can’t get Musk to leave Mar-a-Lago. Meyers reveled in this news, saying, “Nothing’s making me feel better than the fact that Donald Trump finally got his own Donald Trump.”

In a Trump impression, Meyers continued, “You can’t. Look, I’ve tried. I’ve tried. You can’t get rid of this guy. Every time he does something crazy, I think, ‘Well, that’ll be the end of it, that has to be the breaking point.’ And then, you know, no, he’s still right here. And also, I can’t believe I’m saying it… he needs to cool it on social media. The guy posts like a f****** maniac.”

Earlier this month, Trump nominated Musk to run a non-official department focused on creating a more efficient government. The tech billionaire will co-lead the Department of Government Efficiency with former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

Meyers also pointed to an NBC news report about how Musk has been “behaving as if he’s co-president and making sure everyone knows it.”

“Yeah, of course he is,” the comedian responded. “The guy has $300 billion in the bank. Do you really think he wants to hear somebody else’s ideas? Hell, if I had $1 billion, you couldn’t tell me s***.”

Speaking on Trump’s growing cabinet in broader terms, Meyers stated, “It hasn’t even been three weeks since the election [and] they’re already descending into name-calling and shouting. That’s what the Democrats are supposed to be doing. Stop stealing their moves.”

“This is supposed to be the fun time, where you’re basking in the win and projecting confidence,” he continued. “I can’t even imagine what the White House is going to be like when they actually take over and have real responsibilities.”

You can watch Meyers’ full monologue in the video above.