Erin Napier Makes Sweet Confession About Husband Ben at Friend’s Wedding

HGTV star Erin Napier has admitted to falling in love with her husband and Home Town co-star Ben Napier all over again after attending a friend’s wedding over the weekend.

On Saturday, November 16, Erin and Ben attended the wedding of their friend and former Home Town client, Kendall Simoneau. Erin shared a gallery of photos from the event on her Instagram page, where she and Ben posed with the newlyweds.

“Four years ago we gave @kendall_evan1 The Quilt. Two years ago her old friend Tyler came into the picture and became more than a friend. Today they became husband and wife. We are so thrilled for you, friend!” Erin wrote before adding, (“PS – y’all ever fall in love with your husband all over again at a wedding?)”

Fans jumped into the comments to share their congratulations, with many of them sharing the memories of Simoneau’s Home Town episode.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erin Napier (@erinapier)

“I remember her (and the quilt)! So happy for her! What a blessing to find love twice,” wrote one commenter.

““The Quilt” episode was so touching and heartbreaking. I’m so happy Kendall has found happiness again! Congratulations!” said another.

Another added, “The Quilt still makes me cry.”

“So good to see her smile! What a blessing!! Her story really impacted me during the episode, so I’m really happy for her,” wrote another.

In Simoneau’s episode, she shared how her late husband, Kurt, died suddenly in an accident only two years after their wedding. As one fan explained on Instagram, “Erin got handwritten letters, notes and cards from Kurt” and had a quiltmaker stitch them onto squares of the quilt.

“They used thread slightly darker than the cloth. That made the messages harder for others to read and for Kendall’s eyes only,” the fan wrote. “Imagine being able to read those words and seeing them in your husband’s handwriting. I tear up just thinking about it.”

Also, in the episode, Erin and Ben helped Simoneau look for a new home, which she is now set to share with her new husband, Tyler, as Erin confirmed in the comments.

Erin and Ben married in 2008 and share two daughters, Helen, born in January 2018, and Mae, born in May 2021.