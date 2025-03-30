TV Insider Daytime’s Performer of the Week: Beth Maitland’s Traci Faces Her Worst Nightmare on ‘Young & the Restless’

Get All the Genoa City Gossip For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Young and the Restless Newsletter:

Honeymoons traditionally don’t last long on soap operas but poor Traci Abbott, played by Daytime Emmy-winner and fan favorite Beth Maitland may not even get to go on one in light of recent discoveries about her fiancé Alan (Christopher Cousins) on The Young and the Restless.

The CBS soap has done its viewers a true service by taking Traci from her position as family talk-to and putting her in a story all of her own. Instead of consoling and supporting family members and friends, Traci is the one who needs aid, given her situation. Fans have waited a while to see both Maitland and Traci have a story in which they can both shine and it’s terrific watching it all unfold!

The Y&R writers have written Traci as a smart woman. Instead of sailing down denial or talking herself out of what’s right in front of her, Traci picked up on a comment Kyle (Michael Mealor) made about Sharon (Sharon Case) and Phyllis’s (Michelle Stafford) kidnapping ordeal and tied it to a suspicious text she happened to spy on her fiancé Alan’s phone.

Y&R didn’t drag Traci connecting the dots out over weeks and months as shows are sometimes known to do. Traci’s a successful fiction writer, a woman who juggles numerous dynamics and relationships in her novels. It’s only logical that she’d get suspicious and ask questions.

Being so bright can come at a cost though. We watched the happy feelings Traci was experiencing over her love for Alan slowly start to crumble.

Traci became a detective character in her own life by dropping by Crimson Lights, ostensibly to get a muffin for nephew Harrison, but we could tell why Traci was truly there. She wanted to pick Sharon’s brain about her kidnapping ordeal and see if there was a connection to Alan.

Maitland has always brought warmth and compassion to her role as John Abbott’s (the late Jerry Douglas) daughter. And even though Traci was on a fishing expedition, she never lost sight of giving support to Sharon, who’d been through a horrific ordeal. We saw Traci try to suppress her reactions every time Sharon shared a piece of news that only supported Traci’s fears that Alan – or Martin – is responsible for what she and Phyllis had gone through.

Knowing Sharon had gone through so much, and not being 100% positive that Alan is guilty, Traci wisely chose not to share her suspicions with Sharon. We saw Maitland, as Traci, make that choice. Our hearts broke for Traci as she grew more suspicious and incredulous that the man she loves is capable of such atrocities.

The Abbott siblings have one of the most believable familial dynamics on soaps. Maitland and TV brother Peter Bergman (Jack Abbott) have worked together for over 35 years. Who better for Traci to turn to than the already-suspicious Jack, her protective big brother?

Jack played both sounding board and devil’s advocate to his sister as she shared her theories about Alan. Jack didn’t want to break Traci’s heart as she detailed her secret fears, but he also doesn’t want her to be in harm’s way.

Jack provided a safe space for Traci to lay out her theory as if she were plotting out one of her novels. Tears began to well up in Traci’s eyes as she more fully realized the theory that Alan is guilty is likely true.

Traci waited a while for romance to enter her life again. Maitland played her character’s pain, fear, sense of loss, and perhaps even a little guilt (which she shouldn’t feel at all!) all at once.

A lesser actress would have played victim, which isn’t always entertaining to watch. Throughout Traci’s pain, Maitland reminded us that her character is a strong woman, fiercely loyal to her family and friends. She’s the type of person that anyone is truly lucky and blessed to have in his or her corner.

Along with playing Traci’s pain, Maitland is also bringing remarkable strength to her role. She is not going to let Alan or whoever he is or anyone else for that matter hurt her loved ones. She’s taking an active role in exposing Alan if he is indeed guilty. Traci can’t help but have an occasional glimmer of hope when it comes to the man – even though she knows with each passing moment the possibility of that is extremely slim. Seeing those glimmers of light extinguished by facts and gut instincts is heartbreaking because we care about Traci so much.

We expect there’s more angst and drama to come into Traci’s life as this story continues to develop. Our hearts are already breaking for Traci. Fortunately, she’ll continue being surrounded by a loving family. And she’ll also be able to write a heck of a real-life crime novel based on all of this someday!

The Young and the Restless, weekdays, CBS