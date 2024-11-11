Erin Napier Says Her Daughters Forced Her to Put Up Christmas Decorations ‘Early’

HGTV star Erin Napier had no choice but to start putting up her Christmas decorations early after her young daughters forced her hand.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, November 9, Erin posted a photo showing off her staircase decorated with a festive garland and red velvet ribbons. “The girls wanted to start early and i couldn’t stop them,” she wrote in the caption of the post.

This should come as no surprise, as Erin’s husband, Ben Napier, and their daughters, Helen (6) and Mae (3), are huge fans of the holidays. Ben has previously dressed up as Santa Claus in the family’s hometown of Laurel, Mississippi, and Mae requested a Christmas-themed party for her third birthday on June 1.

“Our tiny baby is THREE and all she wanted was a Christmas party, so we made Christmas cookies and lit Christmas candles, brought a little potted tree with ornaments on the porch and grilled hot dogs, blew up a waterslide in the yard and listened to Bing Crosby,” Erin shared on Instagram back in June.

After her most recent post, fans jumped into the comments to celebrate the holiday season and support Mae and Helen’s decision to get the festivities started early.

“I stand in solidarity with your girls! We’ve had our tree up since August. We called it a “fall tree” to make ourselves feel better. The best part of adulthood is that you can decorate for Christmas anytime you want and no one can stop you,” wrote one commenter.

“One year, my Mom put up the tree on the day after Halloween Do whatever you like! I bet Ben had no complaints,” said another.

“I’m sure their Daddy was so proud of his Christmas-loving girls. Your house is so warm and inviting. Perfect for making memories together,” added another.

Another quipped, “The girls or Ben?”

“With Ben being Mr. Christmas, it’s 3 against 1. No need to fight it!” said one user.

The Napier Christmas season actually kicked off last week when Ben shared a video of a drawing his daughter Helen had made. “My brother is making these really tiny frames with scraps of ornate moldings! They’re all $20 and some will fit the small instax style photos,” he wrote. “The moment Helen saw it on the kitchen counter, she started a little drawing for it. She knew the assignment.”

Helen’s drawing features a Christmas tree with a garland above, a present nearby, and a roaring fireplace. The small picture is surrounded by a thick, gold square frame.

“I love and already decorating for Christmas!” said one commenter, to which Ben replied, “The girls started November first.”