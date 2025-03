March Madness tips off for the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament, as top teams have their eyes set on Tampa, Florida, and a trip to the Final Four.

Action begins with the First Four games Wednesday and Thursday, and continues with the First Round on Friday and Saturday.

Lauren Betts (pictured above) and the No. 1 overall seeded UCLA Bruins (Spokane region 1) face the winner of the Southern U vs. UC San Diego First Four matchup on Friday night.

Other No. 1 seeds are defending national champion South Carolina (Birmingham 2), Texas (Birmingham 3) and USC (Spokane 4).

ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, ESPNU and ESPNEWS combine to televise every tournament game live through the championship on April 6.

NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Schedule at a Glance

March 19-20 First Four (ESPNU & ESPN2)

March 21-22 First Round (ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU & ESPNEWS)

March 23-24 Second Round (ABC, ESPN & ESPN2)

March 28-30 Regionals (ABC & ESPN)

April 4 Final Four (ESPN)

April 6 Championship (ABC)

March Madness: NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament 2025 TV Schedule

All Times Eastern.

FIRST FOUR

Wednesday, March 19

7pm: (11) Princeton vs. (11) Iowa State, ESPNU

9pm: (16) Southern U vs. (16) UC San Diego, ESPNU

Thursday, March 20

7pm: (11) Washington at (11) Columbia, ESPN2

9pm: (16) William & Mary at (16) High Point, ESPN2

FIRST ROUND

Friday, March 21

11:30am: (11) Princeton/Iowa State vs. (6) Michigan, ESPN2

Noon: (13) Liberty vs. (4) Kentucky, ESPN

1:30pm: (9) Indiana vs. (8) Utah, ESPN2

2pm: (14) Stephen F Austin vs. (3) Notre Dame, ESPN

2:30pm: (12) Fairfield vs. (5) Kansas State, ESPNEWS

3:30pm: (15) FDU at (2) TCU, ESPN2

3:30pm: (13) Grand Canyon at (4) Baylor, ESPNU

4pm: (16) Tennessee Tech at (1) South Carolina, ESPN

5:30pm: (13) Montana State at (4) Ohio State, ESPN2

5:30pm: (10) Oregon at (7) Vanderbilt, ESPNEWS

6pm: (10) Nebraska at (7) Louisville, ESPN

6pm: (12) Ball State at (5) Ole Miss, ESPNU

7:30pm: (9) Georgia Tech at (8) Richmond, ESPNEWS

8pm: (12) South Florida at (5) Tennessee, ESPN

8pm: (15) Lehigh at (2) Duke, ESPNU

10pm: (16) Southern U/ UC San Diego vs. (1) UCLA, ESPN

Saturday, March 22

Noon: (11) Murray State at (6) Iowa, ESPN

1pm: (15) Arkansas State at (2) UConn, ABC

1:30pm: (12) Green Bay vs. (5) Alabama, ESPN2

2pm: (15) Vermont vs. (2) NC State, ESPN

2pm: (11) Washington/Columbia vs. (6) West Virginia, ESPNEWS

2:30pm: (14) FGCU vs. (3) Oklahoma, ESPNU

3pm: (16) UNC Greensboro vs. (1) USC, ABC

3:30pm: (10) South Dakota State vs. (7) Oklahoma State, ESPN2

4pm: (13) Norfolk State vs. (4) Maryland, ESPN

4:30pm: (14) Oregon State vs. (3) North Carolina, ESPNU

4:30pm: (10) Harvard vs. (7) Michigan State, ESPNEWS

5:30pm: (9) Mississippi State vs. (8) California, ESPN2

7:15pm: (9) Creighton vs. (8) Illinois, ESPNEWS

7:45pm: (11) George Mason vs. (6) Florida State, ESPN2

9:45pm: (16) William & Mary/High Point vs. (1) Texas, ESPN2

10:15pm: (14) San Diego State vs. (3) LSU, ESPN