Morgan Wallen Walks Off ‘SNL’ Early, Posts Cryptic Social Media Message

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Morgan Wallen
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Saturday Night Live

 More

Saturday Night Live hosts and musical guests typically stay on stage alongside the NBC show’s cast members for the entire curtain call at the end of the show. But country singer Morgan Wallen apparently had places to be on Saturday, March 29.

At the conclusion of Saturday’s show, Wallen stood next to Mikey Madison, the host of the episode, as she thanked him and the show’s cast and crew. Then Wallen and Madison shared a brief hug, and he started his egress before the credits even started rolling. SNL creator Lorne Michaels’ name was still planted on the screen by the time Wallen started walking toward the camera before disappearing from frame.

And just after the show, Wallen posted an Instagram Story photo showing a private plane waiting on a tarmac. “Get me to God’s country,” he wrote, cryptically, in the photo’s caption.

TMZ reports, however, that Wallen “entered and exited the studio the same way he did Saturday night during rehearsal and camera blocking all week leading up to the live show” and followed the same trajectory when he thought he was off-duty.

Morgan Wallen Instagram Story update

Morgan Wallen/Instagram

Either way, the singer’s behavior did him no favors with SNL viewers, many of whom called him out on X.

“Wow, Morgan Wallen just walking off the stage during the @nbcsnl credits? In decades of watching SNL, I don’t think I’ve ever seen that,” @jefflocker wrote. “For so many of us, that is sacred ground. What an a**hole.”

‘Saturday Night Live’ Spoofs Pete Hegseth’s Signal Chat Scandal — See Highlights
Related

‘Saturday Night Live’ Spoofs Pete Hegseth’s Signal Chat Scandal — See Highlights

Responding to the private-plane post, @AmayaLancelot wrote, “Morgan Wallen with a little more of the catty-ass petty loser s*** he so proudly displayed running offstage down the center aisle [and] right past the camera at [the] SNL curtain call… This [and] the tone-deaf private jet flaunt couldn’t be more lame [and] undercutting coming from a country star.”

And @sham1389 wrote, “Morgan Wallen [is] never beating the nasty human being allegations.”

Wallen has had negative SNL press before: In 2020, he was dropped as the musical guest of an episode of the show after violating COVID-19 protocols. “I respect the show’s decision, because I know that I put them in jeopardy and I take ownership for this,” he said at the time, per NBC News.

He made his SNL debut later that year, and Saturday’s episode marked his second time as musical guest.

Saturday Night Live, Saturdays, 11:30/10:30c, NBC

TV Guide Magazine Cover
From TV Guide Magazine

How Hulu's 'Mid-Century Modern' Is a 'Golden Girls' for Our Times

Settle in for some older and bolder laughs with the BFFs of a certain age in the new comedy starring Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer, and Nathan Lee Graham. Read the story now on TV Insider.

Saturday Night Live - NBC

Saturday Night Live where to stream

Saturday Night Live

Morgan Wallen




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
'High Potential,' 'The Irrational,' 'Poker Face,' 'Will Trent'
1
There’s ‘High Potential’ You’ll Like These 10 Shows
Keshia Knight Pulliam attends during 2024 Essence Festival Of Culture
2
Keshia Knight Pulliam Looks Back at 40 Years on TV: ‘Cosby Show,’ Tyler Perry, ‘MAFS’ & More
Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Mikey Madison, and Andrew Dismukes in March 29 'Saturday Night Live' cold open
3
‘SNL’: Signal Chat Spoof, Squidward Mikey Madison & More Highlights
Richard Chamberlain
4
Richard Chamberlain Dies: ‘Dr. Kildare’ & ‘The Thorn Birds’ Star Was 90
Janet McTeer, John Lithgow, Paapa Essideu
5
‘Harry Potter’ TV Show Casts Major Characters: All the Details