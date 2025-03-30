Morgan Wallen Walks Off ‘SNL’ Early, Posts Cryptic Social Media Message

Saturday Night Live hosts and musical guests typically stay on stage alongside the NBC show’s cast members for the entire curtain call at the end of the show. But country singer Morgan Wallen apparently had places to be on Saturday, March 29.

At the conclusion of Saturday’s show, Wallen stood next to Mikey Madison, the host of the episode, as she thanked him and the show’s cast and crew. Then Wallen and Madison shared a brief hug, and he started his egress before the credits even started rolling. SNL creator Lorne Michaels’ name was still planted on the screen by the time Wallen started walking toward the camera before disappearing from frame.

Morgan Wallen walking off before the snl credits were even over… yeah there’s a special place in hell for that man pic.twitter.com/HgybTuBxOM — ava YJS SPOILERS (@luvthomasstan) March 30, 2025

And just after the show, Wallen posted an Instagram Story photo showing a private plane waiting on a tarmac. “Get me to God’s country,” he wrote, cryptically, in the photo’s caption.

TMZ reports, however, that Wallen “entered and exited the studio the same way he did Saturday night during rehearsal and camera blocking all week leading up to the live show” and followed the same trajectory when he thought he was off-duty.

Either way, the singer’s behavior did him no favors with SNL viewers, many of whom called him out on X.

“Wow, Morgan Wallen just walking off the stage during the @nbcsnl credits? In decades of watching SNL, I don’t think I’ve ever seen that,” @jefflocker wrote. “For so many of us, that is sacred ground. What an a**hole.”

Responding to the private-plane post, @AmayaLancelot wrote, “Morgan Wallen with a little more of the catty-ass petty loser s*** he so proudly displayed running offstage down the center aisle [and] right past the camera at [the] SNL curtain call… This [and] the tone-deaf private jet flaunt couldn’t be more lame [and] undercutting coming from a country star.”

And @sham1389 wrote, “Morgan Wallen [is] never beating the nasty human being allegations.”

Wallen has had negative SNL press before: In 2020, he was dropped as the musical guest of an episode of the show after violating COVID-19 protocols. “I respect the show’s decision, because I know that I put them in jeopardy and I take ownership for this,” he said at the time, per NBC News.

He made his SNL debut later that year, and Saturday’s episode marked his second time as musical guest.

