HGTV Viewers Complain Something Is Missing From Network

HGTV has a packed lineup of popular shows, from Dave and Jenny Marrs‘ Fixer to Fabulous to Ben and Erin Napier‘s Home Town to Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson‘s Married to Real Estate. However, some fans have noticed something missing from the network’s current slate.

All those shows, including other popular series like Love It Or List It, Help! I Wrecked My House and The Flipping El Moussas are focused on interior renovations, construction, or real estate. That begs the question, what happened to all the gardening shows?

HGTV, which stands for Home and Garden Television, once had several garden-focused shows, including Gardening by the Yard, Curb Appeal, Martha Knows Best, Calling All Gardeners, Gardener’s Journal, and more. But the current lineup is completely barren of gardening programming.

Fans have noticed this and have taken to HGTV’s social media channels to sound off. In a recent Instagram post celebrating some of the network’s favorite hosts from over the years, one commenter wrote, “My first TV memory of HGTV was “Gardening by the Yard”. They should bring back gardening shows-I feel like there is a big audience for that!”

Another shared similar sentiments, writing, “I wish gardening was still part of HGTV, instead it seems like they prefer having multiple shows featuring family drama.”

“Really miss Curb Appeal,” added another.

In another post advertising the network’s March schedule, one Instagram user wrote, “This is off topic, but HGTV stands for House Garden tv. I’m wondering 🤔 what happened to G (gardening) . Would LOVE to see a makeover in a backyard. Only garden though.”

Another agreed, adding, “I wish there were some garden shows on home and garden television! People spend SO much money on gardening indoor and outdoor spaces. All we get are the same makeover shows, shown ten different ways!”

The request for the return of gardening shows is a frequent topic on the HGTV Reddit forum. In a 2024 thread, one user asked, “WHO think HGTV should bring Gardening shows ?”

Many commenters jumped in to agree, with one writing, “Yes! Bring back the G in HGTV! I loved shows like Curb Appeal. Realistically, how many of us are going to flip a home or do a major renovation? Bring back shows that provide us with practical ideas for our apartments, condos, houses, patios, and gardens. Have hosts who are true experts, not “influencers” Please get back to your “roots” HGTV!”

“Gardening and landscaping shows need a comeback,” said another.

Another added, “Gardening by the Yard was a favorite of mine.”

“Yes! Don’t have the G in your channel name if you’re not going to feature gardens!” added one fan.

“We need an HGTV version of Monty Don [British horticulturist and broadcaster],” suggested one user. “People come up with an idea for their yard or garden and he mentors them through it. But they do the work – none of those Property Bros BS where tradespeople come in behind the scenes and get it done. Doesn’t have to be pretty or perfect.”

What do you think? Would you like to see HGTV bring back its gardening shows? Let us know in the comments below.