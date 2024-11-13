Jimmy Kimmel opened Tuesday night’s (November 12) episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! by looking at Donald Trump‘s latest administration appointments and the notable absence of Melania Trump.

The late-night host first focused on Melania’s apparent decision to turn down the traditional tea with outgoing First Lady Jill Biden, despite Trump himself accepting a White House invitation from outgoing President Joe Biden.

“Typically, the first ladies would get together for this meeting, but Melania said no,” Kimmel explained. “Trump’s team claims Melania had a scheduling conflict related to her book that came out five weeks ago, which doesn’t sound true.”

“She’s probably in the middle of putting up her Christmas decorations. I know that’s something she looks forward to,” Kimmel joked, referring to Melania’s famously bleak Christmas decorations she put up in the White House during Trump’s first term.

Kimmel went on to show a clip of a CNN report about how Melania is not expected to be at the White House full-time during Trump’s upcoming second term in office.

“She’ll be wherever he isn’t. That’s how it’ll go,” he quipped. “When the first lady treats the White House like it’s an Airbnb, is that a good sign for the relationship?”

Following on his bit from Monday’s (November 11) show about Elon Musk taking Melania’s place, Kimmel touched on Trump’s latest announcement that the tech billionaire would be in charge of the new Department of Government Efficiency.

“[Musk’s] basically moved into Mar-a-Lago,” Kimmel stated. “And based on this photograph he posted, it looks like he may have moved into the Trump family itself.” The comedian then showed a clip of Musk being brought into a family group photo with the Trumps at Mar-a-Lago.

“Did you notice who was not in the photo?” Kimmel asked. “Melania was not in the photo. Elon was. Melania, you see what you get for a hundred million dollars?”

Kimmel continued to touch on Trump’s latest staffing appointments, noting, “We’re starting to get more of a sense of what Season Two of the Celebrity Appresident might look like.”

Regarding Trump’s appointment of South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem to head the Department of Homeland Security, Kimmel said, “One of his main messages during the campaign was about killing the pets: ‘They’re eating the dogs! They’re eating the cats!’ He goes out and hires the woman who shot her puppy. Kristi Noem shouldn’t be in charge of a Pet Smart, let alone Homeland Security.”

As for Trump tapping Fox News personality Pete Hegseth to serve as his secretary of defense, Kimmel joked, “Hulk Hogan must be devastated.”

You can watch Kimmel’s full opening monologue in the video above.