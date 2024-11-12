Jimmy Kimmel blasted Elon Musk and Donald Trump Jr. on Monday’s (November 11) episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where he continued to react to the fallout of the 2024 presidential election results.

The late-night host focused on Musk’s close relationship with president-elect Donald Trump, highlighting how the tech billionaire has been seen hanging out at Mar-a-Lago every day since Trump won the election.

He then threw to a clip of CNN’s Kaitlan Collins detailing Musk’s involvement with Trump, who said, “Musk has been in the room when world leaders have called Trump, and tonight we’ve learned he’s also weighing in on staffing decisions, making clear his preference for certain roles.”

Kimmel quipped, “He’s picking out outfits for Trump to wear, he’s been applying his bronzing cream to his face. Cute couple. Look out, Melania, Trump’s got a new squeeze named Elonia Musk.”

“Elon must be so excited,” the comedian added. “This is like letting Dracula Drive the blood-mobile.”

He then turned his attention to Trump Jr., who, over the weekend, shared a video on social media mocking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The post featured the caption “POV: You’re 38 Days from losing your allowance,” implying that Trump would stop giving aid to the country amid its war with Russia.

“Bold words from a man who is definitely still on his father’s phone plan,” Kimmel said in response to Trump Jr.’s post.

“If I was Donald Trump Jr. I wouldn’t ever use the word ‘allowance’ in any situation,” Kimmel continued. “What is his job? Is being horrible an occupation now?”

Of course, Kimmel also tackled Trump himself, pointing to a tweet he made on Saturday, November 10, saying, “The NFL should get rid of the ridiculous new Kickoff Rule!”

“I think this is a great waste of his time,” Kimmel responded. “I would much rather have him working on stuff like that… Kickoffs, End Zone dances, those shorts cheerleaders wear now for no reason. That’s what I want to see him up to.”

He added, “Of course, the purpose of the new Kickoff rule is to prevent players from getting brain damage. But Trump knows that without brain damage, he wouldn’t be president of the United States right now.”

You can watch Kimmel’s full opening monologue above.