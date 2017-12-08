HGTV Special Explains the WTF Behind the White House’s Holiday Decorations

Were you in the "love it" or "hate it" camp regarding First Lady Melania Trump's 2017 White House Christmas decorations?

Last week, Twitter was agog over photos released of the White House’s annual holiday decorations. One of the images, posted by White House communications director Stephanie Grisham, showed an under-lit hallway that looked more foreboding than festive, which quickly split Americans into polarized “Love it” or “Hate it” camps.

Now you can discover the method behind the madness merriment in HGTV’s holiday special, White House Christmas 2017. The one-hour programs offers a better, more well-lit view of the controversial East Colonnade, plus shows off the gorgeous and Pinterest-worthy decorations found throughout the White House.

Designer and home renovation star Alison Victoria hosts the peek inside the presidential palace as White House staff and volunteers take her on an exclusive room-by-room tour which shows off the iconic home’s holiday transformation. Alison will help volunteers decorate, sample delicious treats, marvel at the magnificent Blue Room tree—which features decorations representing the 50 states plus U.S. territories and get an up-close look at the construction of The White House’s renowned 350-pound Gingerbread House.

This year’s décor theme—Time-Honored Traditions—will be reflected throughout the First Family’s inaugural holiday season in the Executive Residence.

