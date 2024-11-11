‘Poppa’s House’ Exclusive: See the Wayans Crack Each Other Up in Blooper Reel (VIDEO)

Fresh off the heels of its full season order, Poppa’s House is sharing bloopers from its endearing first season. The new multi-cam sitcom has been including bloopers in its end credits after each new episode on CBS, and TV Insider can exclusively share the bloopers from the episode airing tonight (Monday, November 11) at 8:30/7:30c.

Season 1 Episode 4, titled “School Days,” features Wendy Raquel Robinson‘s debut as Catherine, ex-wife to Damon Wayans‘ Poppa and mother to Damon Wayans Jr.‘s Junior. In the episode, Junior and Nina (Tetona Jackson) turn to their parents for help paying tuition when their son gets accepted into a prestigious private school. While Poppa believes the kids will be just fine at public school, his ex-wife, Catherine, and Nina’s father, JJ (Geoffrey Owens), try to convince him that his grandson’s education is worth the investment.

The exclusive blooper reel above teases clips from next week’s episode, which like “School Days” is a great showcase for the two young stars in the series, River Blossom as Maya and Caleb R. Johnson as Trey. Wayans Jr. makes his dad crack up with a kiss on the cheek before being seen with Blossom and Johnson, his onscreen kids. The New Girl alum also appears doing an impression of his dad, facial hair and all, and he can’t keep it together.

Poppa’s House stars Wayans as legendary talk radio host and happily divorced “Poppa” who has his point of view challenged at work when a new female co-host (Essence Atkins) is hired, and at home where he finds himself still parenting his adult son, a brilliant dreamer who is trying to pursue his passion while being a responsible father and husband.

CBS is confident in this new Wayans comedy. It and NCIS: Origins got a full season order on November 7. The order came after just three episodes of Poppa’s House had aired.

“NCIS: Origins has added a brilliant new dimension to the NCIS franchise with an origin story of Leroy Jethro Gibbs and a cinematic ’90s experience that features distinct characters, stories and crime solving. Poppa’s House excels with the dynamic father/son chemistry between Damon and Damon Jr. and their family-inspired stories that bring this comedy to life. These shows fit seamlessly into our Monday night lineup while resonating with viewers on CBS and Paramount+,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, in a statement.

See the hilarity of Poppa’s House in the full blooper reel above.

Poppa’s House, Mondays, 8:30/7:30c, CBS