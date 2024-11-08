The character of Alex Cross from James Patterson’s novels has been explored on the screen before—in films with Morgan Freeman and Tyler Perry—but the Prime Video adaptation starring Aldis Hodge is a TV series (and already renewed for Season 2!), offering more real estate with which to explore not only the titular character but those around him as well.

Cross stars—Hodge (Alex Cross and also an executive producer), Isaiah Mustafa (John Sampson), Alona Tal (Kayla Craig), Samantha Walkes (Elle Monteiro), and Ryan Eggold (Ed Ramsey)—and showrunner and executive producer Ben Watkins stopped by TV Insider’s video suite at New York Comic Con to discuss their show and talked about just that.

With that real estate, “we can explore the full breadth of the world of Alex Cross,” Hodge noted, pointing to his family, friends, and “the depths of what makes these people tick. And something that I found watching the show is that I’m interested in every part of it. I’m interested in the cases because I’m now in love with the characters because I know them in a much more intimate way.” Added Walkes, “We actually take the time to build these characters.”

More time also allows Cross to delve deep into the villain (as teased in trailers).

“As a forensic psychologist, he gets to understand how a killer’s mind works,” said Hodge. “With this show, we get to explore how that killer’s mind works as well. So we get a front-row seat as an audience to understand the full psychosis, the thrilling elements, everything that draws us in.”

Watkins pointed out that the villain “has to be a full character, too. Because a lot of times, they just make them scary. You put the mask on them, and then you have a two-dimensional character. And all the scenes that are scary are cool, but the rest of it is lacking. And for us, we really took the time to craft a killer that we felt like we wanted to give the feeling for the audience, if you were in the room with that person, if you cross paths with that person, how easily it might be for you to fall under their spell with their charm, their intelligence.”

Watch the full video interview above for much more from the cast and showrunner about the show, including fun behind-the-scenes stories and intel about those needle drops.

Cross, Season 1 Premiere, Thursday, November 14, Prime Video