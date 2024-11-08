Jarrett ‘JT’ Thomas Abruptly Quits ‘Southern Charm’ Amid Season 10 Filming

The cast of Southern Charm Season 10 just shrunk by one. Although Jarrett “JT” Thomas was invited back after making a splashy and dramatic debut in Season 9, he announced he will not finish filming for the season.

On Instagram, he wrote, “It comes with a heavy heart to share that I have resigned from Southern Charm. Yesterday I informed Bravo that I will not be participating in the 2-3 remaining green room interviews… before the [season] airs.” He then added that he has done about nine testimonial interviews for the season.

“I no longer wish to participate in any way moving forward with the TV show,” the post continued. “I will leave it at that for now.. while I work on next steps to recover both physically and mentally from what has been an extremely challenging and exhausting year.”

Thomas joined the show in Season 9 and was the one to speak up about Austen Kroll and Taylor Ann Green‘s hook-up, which caused massive friction between them and Green’s ex-boyfriend Shepard Rose and Kroll’s ex-girlfriend Olivia Flowers all season long. Thomas later revealed that he had deep romantic feelings for Green, which she did not reciprocate.

It’s unclear at this time what happened that made Thomas take leave of the show or whether it will be part of the storyline in Season 10.

In the comments to his post, fans offered support for his decision, with one writing, “This must have been a difficult decision but how inspiring you are to put yourself first. You were a breath of fresh air last season and put up with so much while always being a person of strong character and integrity.” Another added, “You are my favorite but glad you are doing what needs to be done for YOU.”

Southern Charm, Season 10, December 5, Bravo