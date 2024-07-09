The Charmers will be back for a landmark 10th season soon. Southern Charm was officially renewed by Bravo — alongside its spinoff Southern Hospitality — back in May, and details about the reality series’ return are starting to come through after production was spotted underway throughout the Holy City.

Read on to find out everything we know about Southern Charm Season 10 so far.

Who will star in Southern Charm Season 10?

Joining the cast of Charleston’s rowdiest for the next season is The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise alum Salley Carson. People confirmed her addition to the cast in April. Carson announced on social media that she moved back to Charleston, South Carolina, in March 2022 and appeared as a guest star on Southern Hospitality Season 2 when she had a brief situationship with Joe Bradley. We’ll have to wait and see what Carson brings to the show, but it looks like she’ll at least be good buddies with Venita Aspen based on their fun Instagram video together.

Also rumored to be joining the new season is Molly O’Connell, a model who previously appeared on America’s Next Top Model and Below Deck. She was once rumored to be in a relationship with show creator and star Whitney Sudler-Smith after a brief appearance at the party for Season 6.

Madison LeCroy previously teased the addition of some of her “friends” to Page Six, promising, “new, fresh faces” and “more people in [her] corner.” She also confirmed her return for the new season in March, adding, “I’m hosting the first party, and it’s going to be fabulous.”

Bravo has not confirmed the full cast list for the new season, but it’s expected that Craig Conover, Shepard Rose, Austen Kroll, Venita Aspen, and Taylor Ann Green will be back. Meanwhile, reports indicate Jarrett “JT” Thomas might return for another round after he carried the drama of Season 9 by outing Kroll and Green’s hookup, and it’s probable Season 9’s Rodrigo Reyes will also return.

As for who won’t return, there are rumors that Season 9 newcomers Rod Razavi and Olivia Flowers will not return for Season 10. Leva Bonaparte is also on the list of those rumored not to return — at least not as a full-timer — but she shared snaps of herself with Aspen, Thomas, and Reyes.

What will happen in Southern Charm Season 10?

Craig Conover has teased that there may be some pretty serious discussions ahead between himself and Shep Rose in the next season, following their raw exchange about Rose’s drinking habits during the Season 9 reunion. Conover told US Weekly, “Shep and I — we’ve kept things surface level [since the reunion]. We go to the gym at the same time, and we see each other, but I think that’s a big conversation… Asking, ‘How was his trip to Costa Rica? What did he take from it and how is he living his life now?’ We haven’t had that conversation yet. So if we come back, I think it’s gonna be something that I’m excited to get off my chest. I’m excited to have a friendship with Shep again.”

Meanwhile, Conover and Austen Kroll are teaming up for a new bar in Charleston, so chances are, fans will get to see that process in the works. (The two previously opened a restaurant in New York.) Fans might also see Kroll enjoying his new relationship with his girlfriend Audrey Pratt. And Conover has denied several rumors, including one that he and Kroll had any tension over his girlfriend Paige DeSorbo during production.

What will this year’s theme party be?

It’s not a season of Southern Charm without a big bash to get the tensions brewing, and it looks like this year’s theme will be a celebration of everyone’s favorite den (read: mansion) mother Patricia Altschul!

Social media snaps of the party show that the attendees will include Shep Rose and Austen Kroll, who’ll be seated by her side.

Madison LeCroy and Paige Desorbo also shared images of themselves all dolled up for a party, and both were dressed to the nines in white mini-dresses.

When will Southern Charm Season 10 premiere?

Bravo has not yet set a premiere date for Southern Charm Season 10, and premiere dates for the series have ranged between early spring and early fall, so it’s unclear at this time when the new season will air.

Southern Charm, Seasons 1-9, Streaming, Peacock