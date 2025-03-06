Things are going to get a bit emotional in the Bahamas for Craig Conover and Austen Kroll on Thursday’s (March 6) new episode of Southern Charm.

The episode, titled, “Sea’s Just Not That Into You,” will feature the two former besties having a one-on-one conversation about the ongoing strain on their friendship during the group trip.

In TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek at that exchange, embedded above, Craig broaches the subject next to the surf, saying that his decision to withdraw from the hard-partying scene wasn’t meant to put a wedge between them: “Austen, listen, you’re one of my best friends. I was never trying to do stuff to better myself to get away from other people,” he says in the sneak peek. “I didn’t know that it would ever change the level of our friendship. You know, I want to give back to a place of love.”

As heartfelt as his words are, though, Austen isn’t quite sold and responds with, “Craig man, if we’re being honest, I feel that where all the disconnect has come is that you’ve created this wonderful image for yourself, an image that you’re terrified of disappointing someone or something that now, in order to maintain this you’re saying, ‘I need to sit at my house and not see me with a beer in my hand or something.'”

Craig is stung by the suggestion and asks bluntly, “Do you think I project an image that isn’t me?”

But Austen doesn’t hesitate and says, “I do.” He then continues, “It’s like Craig doesn’t want to hang or do this because he’s got the image to protect. You’ve just gotten drunk on Nice Guy Craig…. I just want you to loosen the reins a little bit.”

However, Craig defends himself and explains, “Yeah, but I can’t because I don’t have any leash on myself. That’s any addict. I was like f**k me, trying not to be an alcoholic is now affecting my friendship with Austen.”

We’ll have to wait and see whether Austen has a change of heart after Craig’s explanation of his recovery needs when the episode airs Thursday night. Elsewhere in the episode, Shepard Rose will come to a difficult conclusion about his relationship with Sienna, and Venita Aspen will speak out to Ryan Albert and Salley Carson with her true feelings about Jarrett “JT” Thomas.

Southern Charm, Thursdays, 8/7c, Bravo

If you or someone you know has addiction issues, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration‘s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.