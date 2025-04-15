Another shakeup is imminent for Southern Charm in Season 11, as at least two longtime cast members will not be returning. While Bravo has not yet officially renewed its Charleston, South Carolina-set reality series, reports about what’s to come in the show’s next season are already starting to come through.

Here’s a look at what we know so far.

Who will star in Southern Charm Season 11?

At least three of the regular cast members from Season 10 will not return. Jarrett “JT” Thomas exited the series while Season 10 was still airing — in fact, he quit mid-production on the taped interviews portion, though he did return for the reunion special.

Then, Leva Bonaparte announced that she was done with the series after four seasons. In a statement on Instagram, she explained she wanted to “focus on Boys and my Joys” but will be appearing “in full force” on the spinoff Southern Hospitality, which centers on the employees of her bar.

A few weeks later, Taylor Ann Green announced she would not be returning to Southern Charm either, writing on Instagram that her decision came after “a lot of conversations and thought.” She now intends to spend time focusing on her new athleisure line.

The Season 10 cast members whose return statuses have not yet been confirmed include Craig Conover, Shep Rose, Austen Kroll, Madison LeCroy, Venita Aspen, Rodrigo Reyes, Ryan Albert, Salley Carson, and Molly O’Connell. Also to be announced are whether “friends” Whitney Sudler-Smith (who also executive produces the series) and his mother Patricia Altschul will return.

Aspen, for one, is all for returning. She told Deadline, “I do want to come back for another season. I feel like [if I return], there will be no more holding of the tongue. I’ll keep it classy, as I always do, but I will definitely be sure to share my opinions more often than not moving forward.

When will Southern Charm Season 11 premiere?

At this time, it’s unknown when the next season will air, but there is a rumor report from Queens of Bravo that production has already begun on Season 11, due to the exigency of capturing Conover after his headline-making breakup with Paige DeSorbo.

What else is there to know about Southern Charm Season 11?

In addition to covering Conover’s breakup reaction, the new season could also cover the continued fallout between Aspen and Thomas, who clashed at the reunion. Plus, LeCroy is soon to welcome her second child, a baby girl, after detailing her attempts to get pregnant on the show.