Ryan Anderson is trying to move on following his separation from Gypsy-Rose Blanchard but has admitted he had no choice in the matter and “wanted to spend his life with her.”

In a text message to Us Weekly about his divorce, Anderson said, “I just want to say, was I given a choice? After what has happened, she hasn’t really given me any other option but to try and move on. I married her because I wanted to spend my life with her. Gypsy was all I ever wanted.”

Blanchard and Anderson married in 2022 while the former was serving a ten-year sentence for her role in the 2016 murder of her mother, Dee Dee. Growing up, Blanchard was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a disorder where a parent or guardian either makes up fake symptoms or causes real symptoms to make it look like the child is sick.

In April, just a little over three months since she was released from prison in December 2023, Blanchard filed for divorce from Anderson. She later rekindled her romance with Ken Urker, with whom she is now expecting a baby daughter in January.

While Anderson is doing his best to move on, a source reportedly told Us Weekly that the former couple maintain contact. “Gypsy and Ryan are in touch from time to time. It’s a random text message here and there,” the insider claimed. “She actually sent him a message saying she wanted to apologize for treating him the way she did. They don’t live close to each other so they don’t run into each other, which makes it easier.”

The source added, “He still has feelings for her, but he’s not going to get back together with her. He’s moved on but not dating. He was hurt at first. but he’s fine. He isn’t heartbroken anymore.”

Anderson, who works as a middle school special education teacher, has grown a loyal following on social media since his appearance in Lifetime’s Life After Lock Up docuseries. He often shares his thoughts on the latest Blanchard news, including the recent reports that she underwent a prenatal paternity test to determine the father of her unborn baby.

“He has a big social media following and actually has been making money off TikTok and made money from the TV show, so he’s in a better place today,” the source concluded.