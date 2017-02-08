Patricia Clarkson Joins ‘House of Cards’ Season 5; Netflix Announces More Premiere Dates

Emily Aslanian
OITNB, Grace and Frankie
JoJo Whilden/Netflix; Melissa Moseley/Netflix; Suzanne Hanover/Netflix

Netflix announced a slew of premiere dates, pick ups, and casting news at a press event in New York City on Wednesday.

The most exciting casting news is the addition of Patricia Clarkson (Shutter Island) and Campbell Scott (Royal Pains) to Season 5 of House of Cards, which premieres May 30. In other casting news, Saturday Night Live‘s Kate McKinnon will voice Ms. Frizzle in the Magic School Bus Rides Again reboot.

The following pick-ups and premiere dates were also announced. Here are some of the major takeaways:

What premiere/return are you most excited to see? Let us know in the comments section below.

