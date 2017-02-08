Patricia Clarkson Joins ‘House of Cards’ Season 5; Netflix Announces More Premiere Dates
Netflix announced a slew of premiere dates, pick ups, and casting news at a press event in New York City on Wednesday.
The most exciting casting news is the addition of Patricia Clarkson (Shutter Island) and Campbell Scott (Royal Pains) to Season 5 of House of Cards, which premieres May 30. In other casting news, Saturday Night Live‘s Kate McKinnon will voice Ms. Frizzle in the Magic School Bus Rides Again reboot.
The following pick-ups and premiere dates were also announced. Here are some of the major takeaways:
- Grace and Frankie Season 3 premieres March 24
- Bill Nye Saves the World premieres April 21
- Girlboss premieres April 21
- Dear White People premieres April 28
- Casting JonBenet premieres April 28
- Anne premieres on May 12
- Orange Is the New Black Season 5 premieres June 9
- Love was picked up for Season 3
- The OA Part II has been picked up
- Travelers was picked up for Season 2
